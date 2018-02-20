Whose Voice Will be the GRANDEST of All?
Compete for your chance to be named The Grand Voice on Friday, May 18 and walk away with $5,000 Cash and the opportunity to perform LIVE at Indiana Grand!
Videos must be submitted to The Grand Voice’s Facebook Page by 11:59PM Friday, April 6, 2018 with a registration form.
CLICK HERE to visit The Grand Voice Facebook page and submit your audition video.
CLICK HERE for 2018 Rules & Registration Form.
Please email your Registration Forms to marketing@indy-grand.com
- AUDITION
- Indiana Grand is now accepting a cappella audition videos for Season Two of The Grand Voice.
- All submissions and registration forms must be received by Friday, April 6.
- COMPETE
- Selected contestants will compete in the preliminaries on Fridays — April 20, April 27 and May 4.
- The top three performers each night will WIN $100 Casino Cash and advance to the semi-finals on Friday, May 11.
- WIN
- Then, on the Friday, May 18 finale, one contestant will be named The Grand Voice, winning $5,000 Cash and the opportunity to perform LIVE at Indiana Grand! Other prizes include $1,500 for second and $750 for third.