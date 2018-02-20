Whose Voice Will be the GRANDEST of All?

Compete for your chance to be named The Grand Voice on Friday, May 18 and walk away with $5,000 Cash and the opportunity to perform LIVE at Indiana Grand!

Videos must be submitted to The Grand Voice’s Facebook Page by 11:59PM Friday, April 6, 2018 with a registration form.

CLICK HERE to visit The Grand Voice Facebook page and submit your audition video.

CLICK HERE for 2018 Rules & Registration Form.

Please email your Registration Forms to marketing@indy-grand.com 

  • AUDITION
    • Indiana Grand  is now accepting a cappella audition videos for Season Two of The Grand Voice.
    • All submissions and registration forms must be received by Friday, April 6.
  • COMPETE
    • Selected contestants will compete in the preliminaries on Fridays — April 20, April 27 and May 4.
    • The top three performers each night will WIN $100 Casino Cash and advance to the semi-finals on Friday, May 11.
  • WIN
    • Then, on the Friday, May 18 finale, one contestant will be named The Grand Voice, winning $5,000 Cash and the opportunity to perform LIVE at Indiana Grand! Other prizes include $1,500 for second and $750 for third.