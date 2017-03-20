All About the Benjamins

$50,000 Cold Hard Cash!

RECEIVE ONE FREE ENTRY

when you swipe at a promotional kiosk EVERY DAY in April. Plus, get a bonus entry for every 25 same-day points starting at 6AM Saturday, April 1.

GET YOUR FREE ENTRY & ACTIVATE

all your entries at a promotional kiosk on Friday, April 28 between 10AM and 8:59PM. Keep earning entries all the way up to the time of the drawing, even after activation.

FIVE LUCKY GUESTS

will WIN $10,000 Cash on Friday, April 28. That’s a WHOLE LOTTA BENJAMINS!

FILL YOUR POCKETS WITH ONE OF AMERICA’S FAVORITE FOUNDING FATHERS!

Need not be present to WIN.

STATUS ADVANTAGE FRIDAYS

Every Friday Elite/Elite Royale members get 250 bonus entries and Select members get 100 bonus entries when they swipe.