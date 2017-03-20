MEMBERSHIP HAS ITS REWARDS AND EXCITING PROMOTIONS
All About the Benjamins
$50,000 Cold Hard Cash!
RECEIVE ONE FREE ENTRY
when you swipe at a promotional kiosk EVERY DAY in April. Plus, get a bonus entry for every 25 same-day points starting at 6AM Saturday, April 1.
GET YOUR FREE ENTRY & ACTIVATE
all your entries at a promotional kiosk on Friday, April 28 between 10AM and 8:59PM. Keep earning entries all the way up to the time of the drawing, even after activation.
FIVE LUCKY GUESTS
will WIN $10,000 Cash on Friday, April 28. That’s a WHOLE LOTTA BENJAMINS!
FILL YOUR POCKETS WITH ONE OF AMERICA’S FAVORITE FOUNDING FATHERS!
Need not be present to WIN.
STATUS ADVANTAGE FRIDAYS
Every Friday Elite/Elite Royale members get 250 bonus entries and Select members get 100 bonus entries when they swipe.
Porsche Power
PORSCHE POWER POINT QUALIFIER
POWER UP YOUR POINTS AND ACCELERATE YOUR ODDS!
Qualify for this EXCLUSIVE giveaway by earning 1,000 points from 6AM Saturday, April 1 to 5:59AM Friday, June 30. Every point earned is an entry. On Saturday, July 22, only those who qualify can enter from 10AM to 8:59PM. At approximately 9PM, one lucky guest will drive home with a NEW 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman or a $45,000 Cash option.
PLAY & REDEEM: RACE COURSE FAN HAT
SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS
Earn and redeem 150 points between 6AM Sundays to 11:59PM Mondays to get your Indiana Grand Race Course hat, just in time for this year’s racing season.
Limit one (1) gift per person, per week. Available while supplies last. Points will be debited from your Club Centaur account each week after redemption.
MONDAYS ARE FOR GOLDEN GAMERS
SPRING IN & SPIN FOR PRIZES
Visit Club Centaur after earning 50 same-day points from 6AM to 11:59PM on Mondays and SPIN TO WIN Casino Cash, dining vouchers and MORE!
Limit one (1) spin per person, per week.
GET 50% OFF BUFFET
Those 50 or better get half off The Grand Buffet on Mondays with a Club Centaur card!
Buffet discount cannot be combined with any other promotional offer or discount.
MYSTERY POINT MULTIPLIER WEDNESDAYS
Visit Club Centaur before playing every Wednesday in April from 6AM to 11:59PM and get a Mystery Point Pull Tab to reveal your personal point multiplier for the day.
You could increase your point earning power up to 10X!
Living Large E-GIVEAWAY
Watch your inbox starting Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 for daily entries! At approximately 9PM on Friday, April 21, one lucky guest will be LIVING LARGE with a $10,000 Cash Prize!
THE GRAND BUFFET GIVEAWAY
ENTER TO WIN FREE BUFFETS FOR A YEAR!
Indiana Grand is giving three lucky guests a FREE Grand Buffet EVERY DAY for an entire year! Purchase a buffet from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30 and receive an entry into the drawing. Then, on Monday, May 1, three winners will feast all year long at our award-winning buffet for FREE!
See Club Centaur for complete details. Need not be present to WIN. Non-transferable.
Experience the Difference of Indiana’s Best Buffet!
Free Easter Ham Giveaway
Saturday, April 8 – Sunday, April 9
Pick up your FREE Kroger™ gift card by visiting Club Centaur in the casino at Indiana Grand OR Hoosier Park any time from 10AM Saturday, April 8 through 11:59PM Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Limit one (1) per person, per promotional period.
Grand Gesture Stable
COMING JUNE 2017
BECOME A THOROUGHBRED OWNER IN GRAND GESTURE STABLE
Participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a Thoroughbred racehorse!
Pay a nominal fee of $300 and enjoy exclusive perks as part owner of a racehorse at Indiana Grand during the 2017 racing season.
For more information, contact Anthony Iannello at Anthony.Iannello@indy-grand.com or call 317-421-8987!
The Grand Voice
Season One | DO YOU HAVE THE VOICE TO WIN IT ALL?
ATTENTION ALL SINGERS — Indiana Grand is NOW accepting a cappella audition videos for Season One of The Grand Voice.
Submit your audition video by Sunday, April 9 for round one, Sunday, April 16 for round two or Sunday, April 23 for round three.
Selected contestants will compete in the preliminaries on Fridays — April 21, April 28 and May 5.
The top three performers each night will WIN $100 Casino Cash and advance to the semi-finals on Friday, May 12.
Then, on the Friday, May 19 finale, one contestant will be named The Grand Voice, winning $5,000 Cash and the opportunity to perform LIVE at Indiana Grand! Other prizes include $1,500 for second and $750 for third.
Video Submission • Deadline: Sunday, April 23
- Click here for complete details of 2017 The Grand Voice
- Post your video to Indiana Grand’s Facebook page.
- Then, fill out the Registration Form
If you have any questions, please contact us at thegrandvoice@indy-grand.com
Videos must be submitted by 11:59PM Sunday, April 23, 2017 with a registration form.
Club 21 | New Club Centaur Feature
If you’re a Club Centaur member between the ages 21 and 29, you’re entitled to enjoy extra perks, specials and giveaways.
- Sign up and instantly receive 100 Point Perks. #instantgratification
- For a limited time only, play for two hours and one minute on any of our slot machines or e-table games with your Club Centaur card to instantly WIN $21 Casino Cash!* #slotsandchill?
- Join us on Friday nights for live entertainment, beer specials and MORE! #FRIYAY
*A minimum of 50 same-day points must be earned during the qualifying period, between 6AM and 5:59PM to be eligible. Visit Club Centaur after playing to redeem Casino Cash. Club Centaur card must be properly inserted into game for play to be recorded. Limit one (1) offer per person, per day.
NO FOMO WITH CLUB 21 AT INDIANA GRAND!
LIVE RACING KICKOFF CELEBRATION
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
- Enjoy face painting, airbrush tattoo artists and see the world’s tallest jockey
- Pick up your Racing Fan Guide with TONS of offers
- Catch a LIVE performance by Jai Baker Band starting at 6PM
- Take the party to another level in our Always Turned On Tent
Plus, take in a FREE fireworks show after the races!
Grand Mornings at the Track
Indiana Grand & Indiana HBPA Present Grand Mornings at the Track
Saturdays • 9AM – 11AM • Trackside on the Apron
FREE CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST
Catch a glimpse behind the scenes of Indiana Grand’s Thoroughbred racing while enjoying a FREE continental breakfast. Each session will offer a unique look at a different aspect of racing during morning training hours with horses available for personal interaction with guests.
Sponsored by the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA).
MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR UPCOMING DATES:
May 6 • June 3 • July 1 • Aug. 5
2017 Racing Fan Guide
Don’t forget to pick up your FREE 2017 racing fan guide!
Featuring the 23rd Running of the Indiana Derby, Stakes Racing Schedules and over $100 in freebies & offers!
Just Run With It
Indiana’s Best and Only Thoroughbred & Quarter Horse Racing
LIVE RACING RETURNS Tuesday, APRIL 18 – Saturday, OCT. 28
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays • First Post 2:05PM | Saturdays • First Post 6:05PM
Thursday Racing • First Post 2:05PM | July 6 – Aug. 24
FREE OPENING WEEKEND CELEBRATION | Saturday, April 22
Plus, take in a FREE fireworks show after the races!
- Enjoy face painting, airbrush tattoo
artists and see the world’s tallest jockey
- Pick up your Racing Fan Guide
with TONS of offers
- Catch a LIVE performance by
Jai Baker Band starting at 6PM
- Take the party to another level
in our Always Turned On Tent
WATCH ALL THE LIVE RACING ACTION
A ROYAL DERBY
Saturday, July 15 | First Post | 6:05PM
Featuring Honorary Chairperson, Coach Bob Knight The 23rd Running of the Grade III $500,000 Indiana Derby featuring six stakes races and purses in excess of $1.1 million!
143rd Running of the Kentucky Derby
Saturday, May 6 | First Post 10:30AM
Kentucky Derby Post Time | Approximately 6:34PM
Live Simulcasted Event
For special race packages, call: 317-421-0000
For a complete list of 2017 stakes races, daily racing contests, promotions & MORE
Road to the Derby Challenge
$2,500 IN RACE WAGERING VOUCHERS & MEGA POINTS UP FOR GRABS!
Play Saturdays, Feb. 4 – April 15 at Winner’s Circle Brewpub & OTB Indiana Grand and Winner’s Circle OTB Clarksville
Pick the right horses leading up to the Kentucky Derby and WIN BIG! Play all 11 weeks and get 5,000 points added to their Club Centaur account after Saturday, April 15. Plus, the top five overall scorers will WIN BIG race wagering vouchers, including a $1,500 GRAND PRIZE! The top scorer each week gets an additional 2,000 points added to their account. Receive a FREE 2017 Road to the Derby T-shirt for signing up to play! For complete details, visit www.IndianaGrand.com.
2X POINTS
Tuesdays – Saturdays
Use your Club Centaur card to get 2X points on live Hoosier Park Racing Tuesdays through Saturdays and Indiana Grand Racing Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays.
