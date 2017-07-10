Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand Represented at Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair

Centaur Gaming’s two premier entertainment destinations, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, will have an exhibition booth at the Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Centaur’s three Winner’s Circle off track betting properties located in downtown Indianapolis, New Haven, and Clarksville will also be represented at the event.

The job fair organizer, RecruitMilitary, is a nationwide, full-service military-to-civilian recruiting firm helping employers connect with men and women who have military backgrounds.

Centaur Gaming is actively seeking team members for all properties, and currently has open positions in various departments including security, food and beverage, and guest services.

“We feel it’s important to hire our heroes. While it promotes diversity within our organization, it is also a way to stay connected to the community,” said Jean Crowe, vice president of human resources for Centaur Gaming. “We want to become a model organization to inspire other companies to employ servicemen and women transitioning to the civilian sector.”

Centaur Gaming is dedicated to recognizing and supporting military and veteran services through a variety of promotions and discounts, and currently employs approximately 100 veterans. Centaur supports many veteran organizations including Helping Hands for Freedom, K9 for Veterans, Warrior Vodka, Wish for Our Heroes, Wreaths Across America, National Guard Association of Indiana, Yorktown Veterans, Adapt A Vet, and American Red Cross. Additionally, Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand host an annual trip to Indianapolis for the Veterans Day celebration at the Indiana War Memorial in November.