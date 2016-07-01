Owner’s VIP Club

Exclusively for Horse Owners

At Indiana Grand Racing & Casino, we want to treat our Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse owners to first priority customer service, exclusive bonuses,

rewards, discounts and hospitality events. We appreciate your support and loyalty and commit to provide you back the status of which you’re so deserving.

Additionally, you will receive personalized on-track assistance in facilitating accommodations like reservations the days you race.

Membership Benefits Include

Individualized portfolio featuring your personal equirements and preferences to help develop a more customized on-track and off-track experience

Four complimentary programs on your race days

20% discounts at dining outlets* & 10% discount at the gift shop

Discounted race DVDs

$50 per month Point Perk BONUS**

Free T-shirt and other promotional materials when available

Advanced service for group outings, dining reservations, and hotel bookings

VIP invitations and preference to Owner’s Club VIP sponsored events at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

End of the Year Gift

* Excludes Backstretch Café, alcohol purchases and race course apron dining venues

**Point Perk Bonus can be used for Casino Cash, dining, alcohol purchases, Shelby’s Gifts and Shelby’s Express. Point Perk Bonus excludes Backstretch Café.

Membership Requirements

IHRC Owner’s License

Must be over 21

Must be a Club Centaur Rewards member

For more information or to join, please contact Anthony Iannello at:

Anthony.Iannello@indy-grand.com OR 765-491-2101

All reservations are subject to availability and some blackout dates apply.