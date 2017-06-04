Be Afraid tops Jaguar Rocket Futurity Trials

Be Afraid and Manuel Gutierrez rallied late in the race to secure the win and the top qualifying time of the Jaguar Rocket Futurity Trials at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino Saturday, June 3. The duo covered the 300-yard dash in a time of :15.757 seconds to advance to the $100,000 final Saturday, June 17.

Starting from post six in the seven-horse trial, Be Afraid was in contention with the pack most of the way before turning in a late rally to pull away from his opponents and earn the win by three-quarters of a length over HQH Fancy Pants and Jose Ruiz. Pieper and Rolando Pina finished a close third.

Owned by Leonardo Alcala and trained by Librado Barraza, Be Afraid paid $7.60, $3.20 and $3.20 across the board. The trial was the first career start for the two-year-old Indiana bred son of Tac It Like a Man. It also marked the second win of the night for the jockey-trainer combination of Gutierrez and Barraza, who also connected earlier in the night in a Mobley trial with Jazz Shall Be First.

Three trials containing 22 starters were contested during the first all-Quarter Horse night of 2017. Qualifiers for the Jaguar Rocket Futurity Final, with jockey and time, include Be Afraid (Manuel Gutierrez, :15.757); Apollitical Regard (Juan Galvan, :15.787); HQH Fancy Pants (Jose Ruiz, :15.886); Fish Head (Jose Ruiz, :15.907); Pieper (Rolando Pina, :15.931); Del Reys Leaving You (Giovani Vasquez-Gomez, :15.937); Jetta Rising (Cesar Esqueda, :15.980); WH Shez Jazzy (Ronald Hisby, :16.068); Perfical (Rolando Pina, :16.086); and Atempting Love (Juan Pulido, :16.095). Jeannette Hoover and Tony Cunningham will each saddle two in the final.

The $100,000 Jaguar Rocket Futurity will join the $150,000 Gordon Mobley Futurity Saturday, June 17 for a couple of competitive Quarter Horse finals at the end of the racing program. The evening will also mark the annual Youth Racing Experience offered by the Quarter Horse Racing Association of Indiana (QHRAI). Scholarship money is awarded to the students that fare the best on a written exam after spending the day learning about Quarter Horses and getting hands on experience. The top student will also advance to the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) National Youth Racing Experience to be held as part of the Bank of America Challenge at Prairie Meadows in mid October where more scholarship money is available courtesy of AQHA.

Five all-Quarter Horse racing nights remain for the 2017 racing season. All Saturday night racing programs, the remaining dates are July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.