Beach Treat quickest in Miss Roxie Little Futurity Trials

Beach Treat and Harold Collins found an early path out of the gate and stuck to it all the way to the wire, posting the fastest trial of four on the program Saturday, Oct. 7 during the fifth of six all-Quarter Horse racing nights at Indiana Grand. The duo turned in a time of :17.926 seconds over a rain-soaked sloppy track to top 36 horses attempting to make the ninth running of the $150,000 Miss Roxie Little Futurity final slated for Saturday, Oct. 21.

Starting from post eight in the nine-horse lineup, Beach Treat responded to early urging from Collins and got out of the gate swiftly to be the first name called by track announcer Bill Downes. DNA Bells Bay and Berkley Packer stayed close to Beach Treat early on but near the end of the 350-yard dash, Beach Treat began to lengthen his hold on the field. Beach Treat was a winner by one length over DNA Bells Bay while heavily favored Stone Cold Leader and Rolando Pina overcame a tough spot out of the gate with little room on the inside to rally up late for third.

Owned and trained by Ron Brown, Beach Treat was the third choice on the board, paying $17.20, $8.00 and $2.80 across the board. The two-year-old son of standout Indiana sire Escondido Beach earned his second career win in his sixth career start for Brown, who has campaigned many top Quarter Horses on the Indiana circuit in recent years, including Pistolpacking Pepsi, who is the richest Indiana bred Quarter Horse of all time in the Hoosier State.

The second fastest qualifier of the night was recorded in the fourth trial with Be Afraid and Alonso Rivera sweeping the field in a time of :17.943 seconds. Be Afraid also got out of the gate quickly and never looked back, leading the way the entire race to earn his win by three-quarters of a length over Air Born Rio and Luis Guerrero. HF Don’t Tempt Me and Rodney Prescott finished third.

Be Afraid is owned by Carlos Ramos and trained by Ricardo Martinez. The win in the Miss Roxie Little Futurity Trials marked the second trip to the winner’s circle for the freshman son of Tac It Like A Man. It was his fifth career start after just missing the win by a head in his last outing in the $176,000 QHRAI Stallion Service Auction Futurity at Indiana Grand in late August.

Other winners in the Miss Roxie Little Futurity trials included Fish Head (Luis Guerrero) and Jessalilsecret (Berkley Packer).

The top 10 qualifiers for the Miss Roxie Little Futurity, with jockey and time, include: Beach Treat (Harold Collins, :17.926); Be Afraid (Alonso Rivera, :17.943); Jessalilsecret (Berkley Packer, :17.944); Air Born Rio (Luis Guerrero, :18.050); DNA Bells Bay (Berkley Packer, :18.077); Fish Head (Luis Guerrero, :18.152); Rockys Candy Shop (Berkley Packer, :18.162); Stone Cold Leader (Rolando Pina, :18.172); Sixes Loaded To Fly (Rodney Prescott, :18.190); and LF Curly (Shanley Jackson, :18.191). Trainer Randy Smith will saddle three in the final (Jessalilsecret, DNA Bells Bay and Rockys Candy Shop) while Trainer Jeannette Hoover will saddle two (Air Born Rio and Fish Head).

The $150,000 Miss Roxie Little Futurity will be one of five stakes races on the final all-Quarter Horse racing night of 2017 at Indiana Grand Saturday, Oct. 21. The evening will include a special appearance by Wrangler Racing Ace Martha Claussen, who will provide $2 race wagers and added handicapping tips to kick off the evening at 6 p.m. The Quarter Horse Racing Association of Indiana (QHRAI) will also provide a long-sleeved t-shirt giveaway during the evening that features purses in excess of $425,000.