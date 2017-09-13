Bibbidibobbidi Boo wins $100,000 City of Anderson Stakes

Each year, trainers hope their new crop of prospects will carry on the winning tradition of the stable. Trainer Mike Lauer appears to have just the horse to carry that hope out as Bibbidibobbidi Boo and Marcelino Pedroza powered under the wire to win the $100,000-added City of Anderson Stakes Wed. Sept. 13 at Indiana Grand.

Starting from post nine in the 12-horse field of freshman fillies, Bibbidibobbidi Boo left the gate in a flash, claiming the top spot before others could get their momentum going in the six furlong sprint. Bibbidibobbidi Boo was quickly joined on the outside by Shesmischievous and Tommy Pompell while Ever Wonder and Eddie Perez shot up the inside to challenge. Bibbidibobbidi Boo and Ever Wonder broke away from the rest of the field and stayed together like a team heading into the only turn of the race run over a track listed as fast during the light rain in the area. Time of the sprint was 1:11.81 after a :21.54 opening quarter.

In the stretch, neither filly was giving in as the duo battled to shake loose from the other one. However, midway through the stretch, it was Bibbidibobbidi Boo that got the edge and strode away from her opponents to win by two and one-quarter lengths. Regal Wildcat and Albin Jimenez closed in from the back of the pack to finish second over Ever Wonder, who held steady along the inside for third.

Despite her six and three-quarter length win in her only outing heading into the 17th running of the City of Anderson Stakes, Bibbidibobbidi Boo was the fifth choice of the field, paying $18.00, $8.60 and $5.00 across the board. In just two starts, the daughter of Into Mischief has amassed more than $79,000 in purse earnings for owner Penny Lauer and trainer Mike Lauer. The Lauers raised Bibbidibobbidi Boo from their already successful brood mare Hush U Dreamer, who is also the dam of Dreamin Big, one of the most successful Indiana bred females ever with earnings in excess of $602,000.

“This filly (Bibbidibobbidi Boo) has always shown a lot of talent,” said Lauer, who is Indiana’s all-time leading stakes winning trainer. “She’s quick and gets out of there fast. Marcelino (Pedroza) told me she broke so sharp today that he wasn’t going back. I was a little scared when I saw the time pop up for the first quarter, but it didn’t affect her at all.”

Pedroza has had an outstanding month. The Panamanian jockey has won more than 25 races to catapult up the standings. He is currently in second place in the leading jockey standings with his 77th win recorded aboard Bibbidibobbidi Boo.