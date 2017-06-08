Bourbon N Lime wins second round of Don K. Memorial Starter

Bourbon N Lime with Manny Cruz aboard, rallied home as the winners of the second round of the $30,000 Don K. Memorial Starter Allowance Wednesday, June 7. The series, which is contested throughout the 120-day racing meet at different distances and surfaces, was held at seven and one-half furlongs on the turf for the second round.

Starting from the inside post one, Bourbon N Lime did not use early speed, allowing Commendation and Tommy Pompell to get the top spot early on. Cruz waited patiently with the five-year-old son of Limehouse before making his move midway through the race. Bourbon N Lime responded, rallying up to take control of the race and easily defeat his opponents by one and three-quarters of a length in a time of 1:30.87. U S Citizen and Jose Riquelme used a late move to advance into second over Dad Are We Here and Nicholas Meza who maintained ground for third.

“In a race like this, you have to play it by ear,” said Cruz, a native of Brazil who earned numerous leading rider titles at Calder Racecourse before venturing to the Midwest. “But at the three-sixteenths, it looked like he was much the best and he finished really strong.”

Now four for eight over Indiana Grand’s turf course, Bourbon N Lime paid $7.40, $3.60, $2.40 across the board as the race favorite. He is owned by Dana Smith, Mike Johnson’s Falcon Racing Stable and Penny Lauer. Mike Lauer, Indiana Grand’s all-time leading stakes winning trainer, handles the conditioning of Bourbon N Lime, who he raised at his farm in Kentucky.

Bourbon N Lime increased his career bankroll to more than $150,000. The Indiana bred is now eight for 25 during his career.

The third round of the Don K. Memorial Starter series will be held Wednesday, June 21. The event, named in honor of former executive director of the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) Don Kubovchik, will be contested at a distance of one and one-sixteenth miles over the dirt course at Indiana Grand. A total of 11 legs of the series are planned for the 2017 racing season.