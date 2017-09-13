Bucchero returns in $100,000 Brickyard Stakes

After traveling to various tracks for stakes action, Indiana’s top older male returned to defend his title in the 21st running of the $100,000 Brickyard Stakes Wed. Sept. 13 at Indiana Grand. The flashy chestnut horse, piloted by Fernando De La Cruz, posted a time of 1:09.36 to earn his eighth career trip to the winner’s circle.

Starting from the extreme outside post 12 in the lineup, Bucchero’s white blaze was not immediately detected as Mr Manning and DeShawn Parker opened up for the early lead in the six-furlong race. It took a while for Bucchero to move up into contention, but that happened by the time the field had hit the only turn of the race.

As the duo straightened out for the stretch drive, it appeared that Bucchero was poised to blow right by Mr Manning, but he had other intentions. Mr Manning dug in gamely to make Bucchero fight for the lead, a position he did not secure until late in the race. But once he had cleared, the five-year-old son of Kantharos was strong, posting a one-length win over Mr. Manning for second. Supreme Justice and Marcelino Pedroza rallied up nicely to finish third.

Bucchero, the favorite of the race, paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.60 across the board. His win in the Brickyard marked his fourth stakes win at Indiana Grand and increased his career earnings to more than $518,000. Purchased for $43,000 from the Ocala Breeders Sale in 2014, Bucchero has proven to be an outstanding purchase for Harlan Malter’s Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC and trainer Tim Glyshaw.

“This is the third year that we have come out for his stakes races at Indiana Grand,” said Malter, who was accompanied to Indiana from his home base in California by his wife and baby. “Our target is to run here every year. I’m not sure he (Bucchero) had it his way today, but he finds a way to win.”

Bucchero is known for his quick speed from the starting gate. That quickness was missing in the first few strides of the Brickyard.

“It looked like he didn’t break as sharp as he normally does,” said Glyshaw. “Mr. Manning has been tough all year on the lead and I was just grateful that he (Bucchero) was able to run him down from as far back as he was. We may contemplate a race at Keeneland for his next start, but we are pointing him to the To Much Coffee, a race he’s won the past two years.”

The $150,000-guaranteed To Much Coffee will be one of the featured stakes during closing week of the 2017 racing season at Indiana Grand. The stakes race will be joined by the $150,000-guaranteed Frances Slocum on the Wednesday, Oct. 25 racing program.