CB Come Fly With Me wins Blue River Derby

CB Come Fly With Me was the two-year-old Indiana Quarter Horse champion filly last season and has returned as strong as ever for her sophomore year. The Desirio filly solidified her status Saturday, July 29, winning the 15th running of the Blue River Derby at Indiana Grand with Jockey Rolando Pina aboard.

Starting from post three in the 10-horse lineup, CB Come Fly With Me broke sharply for Pina and got the first call. The filly, owned and bred by Carolyn Bruce of Lawrenceburg, Ind., seemed to be building up her speed with every stride during the 400-yard dash. Sicario and Cristian Esqueda looked like they might challenge from the inside at one point midway through the race, but CB Come Fly With Me was too strong, running under the wire as a one-half length winner over Sicario, who was later disqualified for interference. Kid Cartel and Giovani Vazquez-Gomez rallied up late and moved into second place followed by HH Kentucky Krome and Oscar Macias for third.

CB Come Fly With Me returned $5.20, $3.60 and $3.00 across the board as the favorite. She now has five wins in nine starts and her victory in the Blue River Derby placed her over the $225,000 mark for career earnings. Erin Thompson serves as the filly’s trainer and was with Bruce and her husband, Mickey, trackside to accept the trophy for their prized filly. The dam of CB Come Fly With Me has been exceptional for Bruce, producing three standouts thus far, including Stinkin Rich and Perfical in addition to CB Come Fly With Me.

“We wanted to name this filly ‘Come Fly With Me’ but it was already taken,” noted Mickey in a previous interview. “So we added the CB for Carolyn in front to retain that name.”

CB Come Fly With Me has only finished out of the top two twice in her 11 career starts. All six of her wins have been with Pina, who has only missed being aboard the Indiana bred champion once during her career. He missed a stakes race at Remington Park earlier this season due to a leg injury sustained in the starting gate at Remington Park a month before the race.

Pina currently leads the Quarter Horse standings for the second straight year at Indiana Grand. He shared 2016 honors with Berkley Packer. The 2016 title was the first of his career and his first stakes win was also recorded last season at Indiana Grand.

Pina was very involved in all activities associated with PDJF Night at Indiana Grand, knowing the importance of supporting such a worthwhile organization that currently provides funding to 60 jockeys injured in racing incidents across North America, most of which have paralysis or brain injuries. Pina was in the dunk tank early in the evening and was also the anchor on the Tug of War team that took on the track maintenance crew pound for pound. The jockeys won their third straight Tug of War and remain undefeated.

Six Saturday nights during the 2017 racing season at Indiana Grand are dedicated solely to Quarter Horse racing. The next all-Quarter Horse racing event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 12 with a first post of 6:05 p.m. Other all-Quarter Horse racing nights for 2017 include Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.