Centaur Gaming Properties collaborate on Disaster relief fundraising

Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand to Hold ‘Donate & Get’ Event for Houston Humane Society, San Antonio Humane Society and SPCA of Texas

Indianapolis, Ind.—Sept. 1, 2017— Centaur Gaming announced today a collaboration between its two racing and gaming properties, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Ind. and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Ind., to launch a weeklong campaign in support of disaster relief efforts for pets and animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. The fundraiser will take place on Monday, Sept. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Guests visiting both Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand starting 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 are encouraged to donate a minimum of $10 in support of the pets and animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. All donations will be sent to the Houston Humane Society, San Antonio Humane Society and the SPCA of Texas. In return, both properties will give donating guests $10 in free slot play as a thank you for their contribution. Two donations can be made per day, for a total of $20 in free slot play.

“Hurricane Harvey has caused thousands of pets and animals to be displaced or forced out of shelters that were damaged by the storm. Aiding in relief efforts for our four-legged friends is a cause close to our hearts,” said Jim Brown, Centaur Gaming’s president and chief operating officer. “We can make a difference by pulling together, and we would like to thank our Centaur Gaming guests in advance for contributing with us to fundraise for these much needed relief efforts.”

In addition to the ‘donate and get’ event at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand, Centaur Gaming made a $10,000 contribution to the American Red Cross and is also encouraging its 2,000 team members statewide to donate to a number of disaster relief efforts.

For more information on the Houston Humane Society, San Antonio Humane Society and SPCA of Texas, please visit the following links:

Houston Humane Society – http://www.houstonhumane.org

San Antonio Humane Society – https://sahumane.org

SPCA of Texas – https://www.spca.org/

About Centaur: Indianapolis-based Centaur Holdings, LLC, founded in 1993, focuses on bringing the entertainment and economic benefits of casino gaming and horse racing to key communities across Indiana. Centaur currently owns and operates Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Winner’s Circle Pub, Grille & OTB in Indianapolis, Winner’s Circle OTB & VooDoo BBQ & Grill in New Haven/Fort Wayne, and Winner’s Circle OTB in Clarksville.