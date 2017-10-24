Cisco Torres back in the winner’s circle at Indiana Grand

After a spill at Fair Grounds in late March that has left him sidelined recovering from injuries, Cisco Torres returned to the winner’s circle in his first day back in action Tuesday, Oct. 24. Torres, who was scheduled to make his return to riding Wednesday, was a late rider change aboard two horses in the first two races of the day at Indiana Grand Tuesday.

“I have the same agent as Gabriel Saez, who was named to ride both horses,” said Torres. “My agent called me this morning at about 5 a.m. and said he didn’t think Gabriel was going to make it back to ride, and asked if I wanted to pick up the mounts. I said ‘absolutely’ and got in the car from Churchill to ride here today.”

Torres made his return aboard the William “Buff” Bradley two-year-old filly Miss Georgie Gal in the first race. They followed along in mid-pack, finishing in fifth place for her career debut in the five furlong sprint.

Torres was legged up on Restless Rambler for Trainer Bernie Flint in the second race and was a leader from the start, placing the four-year-old Ghostzapper gelding on the front and never looking back in the five and one-half furlong starter optional claiming event. Torres rallied home as a four and three-quarter length winner for Miles Childers and L.T.B. Inc., the seventh win of the year in 12 starts for Restless Rambler. The win was a refreshing return for Torres, who has missed the entire meet at Indiana Grand in 2017 due to his injuries.

Torres had to undergo surgery to repair a fracture around the C-6 vertebrae in his back. He also suffered other injuries during the incident, including a fractured tailbone. Several months of physical therapy ensued and Torres was cleared to begin riding again at the beginning of October.

“I was cleared by the doctor to begin riding October 8 and I was back on a horse October 9,” smiled Torres. “The hardest part of coming back this time was my mind. This spill was one of the hardest I’ve had to endure in my career, but I feel good and it’s great to be back riding.”

Torres plans to ride at Churchill Downs for their upcoming fall meet before heading back to Fair Grounds in New Orleans for the winter.

Torres has more than 3,100 wins since beginning his career as a jockey in 1988. The multiple Graded Stakes winning jockey has more than $68 million in accumulated purse earnings and has ridden in almost all of the major stakes races in North America, including the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders Cup. He is also among the top 10 all-time leading jockeys at Indiana Grand.