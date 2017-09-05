Cowboy Culture heads field in $200,000 Centaur Stakes

Graded Stakes winner Cowboy Culture has been tagged as the early morning line favorite in the 12th running of the 200,000-guaranteed Centaur Stakes Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. The one-mile turf event, slated as the eighth race on the card, will have an estimated post time of 5:21 p.m. on the 10-race program that begins at 2:05 p.m.

Although he has not started since his five and three-quarter length romp in the Grade III Arlington Classic in late May, Cowboy Culture stands out in the field of eight for the Centaur Stakes. The three-year-old son of Quality Road is three for four over the turf in his career. The $100,000 Keeneland yearling purchase will make his first start at Indiana Grand, but has been training over the track leading up to the Centaur Stakes. Conditioned by Brad Cox, Cowboy Culture comes into the race off a bullet work at Indiana Grand in early September. He will be seeking his third win in five starts for 2017 from post one at odds of 6-5 with Florent Geroux aboard.

Joining Cowboy Culture as an early favorite in the Centaur Stakes is Harmac from the Grant Forster Stable. The three-year-old Langfuhr gelding was an upset winner in his last start at Arlington Park in the $75,000 Bruce D. Memorial. With three wins in five starts for 2017, he will be making only his second start on the turf in the Centaur Stakes. Miguel Mena has been named to ride at odds of 7-2 from post four.

Tiz A Slam will also pose a threat in the Centaur Stakes from post eight with Eurico DaSilva aboard. The three-year-old Tiznow colt ships in from Canada for trainer Roger Attfield. He starts from post eight at odds of 4-1.

The Centaur Stakes will be one of four stakes races, all scheduled for the turf, on the Wednesday afternoon card, boosting purses for the day to more than $600,000. The first stakes race, the 13th running of the $100,000-added A J Foyt is set as Race 5 followed by the 14th running of the $100,000-added Florence Henderson Stakes in Race 6. The $200,000-guaranteed Centaur Stakes will be run as Race 8 followed by the ninth running of the $200,000-guaranteed Indiana Grand Stakes as Race 9.

A special Pick 4 has been added on the Centaur Stakes program to include three of the four stakes races, beginning with Race 6 and ending with Race 9.