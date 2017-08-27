Dave Stroud wins 007 Jock’s Agent Contest

Dave Stroud, a retired school teacher, put his math skills to the test in the second annual 007 Jock’s Agent Contest to claim the top prize of $1,000. Stroud was crowned the winner during Corntastic Saturday, Aug. 26 to take home the top prize and a trophy.

The 007 Jock’s Agent Contest began July 1 and concluded Aug. 25. During that time frame, players selected two jockeys to represent, earning points by the amount of combined purse earnings between the two jockeys selected. In a twist, each player received five “fire” cards and could switch up the jockeys representing them at any time, which required strategy throughout the contest.

“I started out with Katie Clawson and Fernando De La Cruz,” said Stroud. “They took me into Indiana Derby and then I changed to (Mario) Guiterrez and Brian Hernandez. Both of them did really well on Indiana Derby Night and that raised me into the top five. After that, I switched back to De La Cruz and DeShawn Parker and they got me into the lead.”

With one “fire” card left, Stroud knew he had to make his decision wisely for the remainder of the contest.

“Three weeks ago, both De La Cruz and Parker were at Mountaineer for the West Virginia Derby, so I ‘fired’ De La Cruz and picked up Marcelino Pedroza to finish out the contest,” added Stroud.

Stroud completed the 007 Jock’s Agent Contest with an accumulated total of $2,320,484 in purse earnings. Amy Napariu of New Palestine, Ind. finished second with an accumulated total of $2,176,530 with Tony Fannin of Indianapolis finishing third with a total of $2,152,728. Napariu earned $500 for her second place finish while Fannin won $100 for finishing third. A total of 48 players competed in the two-month contest.

Since retirement, Stroud has been coming to the track for the past four years, enjoying the racing program and the free contests that go along with the programs. He admits that he was a little better in the contests that require strategy than picking winners.

“This was a fun contest,” said Stroud. “I’m not very good at picking winners for the other contests but I’m better at math and that really helped me in this one.”