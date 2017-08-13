DNA Dales Prospect quickest in QHRAI SSA Derby trials

Three trials were held to determine the final field for the $50,000 Quarter Horse Racing Association of Indiana (QHRAI) Stallion Service Auction (SSA) Derby and former stakes winner DNA Dales Prospect and Rodney Prescott came alive to win the final trial of the Derby, posting the fastest time. The duo covered the 400-yard dash in a time of :20.007 seconds to secure the top spot on the list of the 10 finalists.

Starting from post six, DNA Dales Prospect was the first one out of the gate and got moving early. He maintained ground in the center of the track as Trophy Wife B and Cesar Esqueda and American Purr and James Flores both rallied for the top spot early in the race. In the final strides, DNA Dales Prospect wore down the leaders and hit the wire just a nose ahead of American Purr for the win. Izzy Bleu Bayou and Berkley Packer closed in nicely to finish a neck back in third.

Trained by Randy Smith, DNA Dales Prospect was the favorite of the field, paying $7.40, $4.40, and $3.20 across the board. The Coronas Prospect sophomore is owned by Donna and Noel Alexander’s DNA Quarter Horses LLC of Central Illinois. He is now four for seven lifetime as he moves to the QHRAI SSA Derby final slated for Saturday, Aug. 26.

The second fastest trial of the night went to Gridiron Girl B and Rodney Prescott. The duo completed their trial in a time of :20.053 seconds to rank third on the list of finalists behind DNA Dales Prospect and American Purr. Trained by Randy Haffner, the Feature Mr Bojangles filly is owned by Teresa and Dean Gibbs. She has not finished worse than second in five starts for 2017 and moves into the final with three wins this season in five starts.

The third and final trial of the evening was won by Dnachrystalsfighter and James Flores. Their time was recorded at :20.206 seconds, giving Smith four wins on the card and two for Packer and owners DNA Quarter Horses. The daughter of Fighter on Fire earned her first win of the season as she steps up into the final for the QHRAI SSA Derby.

“She gives it all she’s got every time,” said Smith. “She is a lot better at three than she was a two. She’s come into it (speed) more this year.”

The top 10 finalists for the QHRAI SSA Derby, with jockey and time, include: DNA Dales Prospect (Rodney Prescott, :20.007); American Purr (James Flores, :20.008); Gridiron Girl B (Rodney Prescott, :20.053); Izzy Bleu Bayou (Berkley Packer, :20.056); Trophy Wife B (Cesar Esqueda, :20.086); HH Kentucky Krome (Oscar Macias, :20.094); American Cowgirl 42 (Alex Estrada, :20.174); Dnachrystalsfighter (James Flores, :20.206); Tru Lee Quick (Alberto Pusac, :20.224); and Powerful Stone (Cesar Esqueda, :20.302). Smith will saddle three for the final (DNA Dales Prospect, Izzy Bleu Bayou, Dnachrystalsfighter) while Trainer Tony Cunningham will saddle two (Trophy Wife B and Powerful Stone.)