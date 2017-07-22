Elizabeth Lecher crowned 2017 Indiana Derby Queen

On Saturday, July 15, Elizabeth Lecher of Lebanon was crowned the 2017 Indiana Derby Queen at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino’s biggest racing event of the year, A Royal Derby, which featured the 23rd running of the Grade III $500,000 Indiana Derby.

Lecher was one of five finalists, who were selected by a panel of judges, to make up the 2017 Indiana Derby Court. Lecher received $5,000 and will serve as a representative for the Indiana Derby throughout the state of Indiana during over the course of the next year. Lecher was also named the people’s choice winner and received an additional $500.

Lecher noted that she has a strong love of the racing industry and grew up watching horse racing.

“The equine industry is full of amazing organizations with numerous possibilities and I can’t wait to help represent the Indiana Derby and Indiana Grand,” said Lecher. “All of my life I have loved watching racing, but nothing compares to Derby Day.”

Kambria Moncrief of Muncie was awarded $2,500 as the first runner up, and Imani Woodson of Indianapolis received $1,000 as the second runner up. Inaugural Indiana Derby Queen Gracie Lyons was present to assist with the crowning.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with Elizabeth as she represents Indiana’s richest horse race, the Indiana Derby, over the next year,” said Elena Lisle, Indiana Grand’s director of marketing. “On behalf of the entire Indiana Grand team, we congratulate Miss Lecher on being crowned the second Indiana Derby Queen.”