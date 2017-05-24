Far Out Kailee wins first round of Don K. Starter Memorial

Far Out Kailee and Richard Bracho put a nose in front to win the first round of the Don K. Starter Memorial at Indiana Grand Wednesday, May 24. The duo rallied late in the race to earn the win in the first of 11 scheduled legs of the series throughout the 120-day racing season.

Starting from post three in the nine-horse lineup, Far Out Kailee traveled along the inside in the early stages of the race as Lamu and Jack Gilligan led the way through the first half of the one-mile race. In the final turn, Bracho was able to work to the outside with Far Out Kailee and was widest of all for the stretch drive.

Federal Agent and Albin Jimenez also had the same plan and began to close in on Lamu down the stretch. It was a three-horse photo but Far Out Kailee was able to grab the win by the margin of a Nose over Federal Agent, who was just a head in front of Lamu. The time of the mile was 1:36.85.

Owned by Marshall Gramm’s Ten Strike Racing, Far Out Kailee paid $20.00, $10.20, $7.60 across the board. It was the third career win for the five-year-old son of Summer Bird who was claimed at Oaklawn Park in early April. Randy Matthews handles the training for Far Out Kailee.

“I didn’t think we won the race, in fact, I was surprised when his number was up on the board,” said Matthews. “The owner actually picked this horse out and I thought at the time we were paying too much for him, but he’s been very useful since we got him. We will look for a track in the region with long races. I think the longer the better for this horse.”

Far Out Kailee was making his first start at Indiana Grand. The Kentucky bred now has more than $55,000 in only his second start for his new connections.

The Don K. Starter Memorial was created to honor former Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) executive director Don Kubovchik, who succumbed to an illness in 2007. The series is contested at different distances and on different surfaces throughout the season. The second round is slated for Wednesday, June 7 and will be a seven and one-half furlong event on the turf.