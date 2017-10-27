Flurry blows by competition in Miss Indiana Stakes

Flurry stepped up into the stakes ranks in a big way Thursday, Oct. 26, winning the 20th running of the event by three and one-half lengths in impressive fashion. The two-year-old grey daughter of Old Fashioned showed no signs of inexperience, stopping the timer in 1:44.68 seconds with Jockey Marcelino Pedroza aboard.
Flurry and Marcelino Pedroza blew by the competition in early stretch en route to their first stakes win in the Miss Indiana Stakes Thursday, Oct. 26 at Indiana Grand. (Photo by Linscott Photography)
Pedroza must have had some indication of the talent of Flurry. He had ridden Bibbidibobbidi Boo to victory in her last start, the $100,000 City of Anderson. However, when it came time to choose which filly he’d like to ride for Trainer Mike Lauer in the $100,000-guaranteed Miss Indiana, he chose to ride Flurry.
Starting from post one in the 12-filly lineup, Flurry broke away from the gate well, but was not one of the early leaders as Crossed and Francisco Torres showed their authority early on, tracked closely by Just Plain Kate and Rodney Prescott. Pedroza began inching up halfway through the one mile and 70 yard route race and had the filly in contention around the turn. At the top of the stretch, Flurry busted out to a four length advantage and proved why she was the favorite of the field, rolling onto victory by three and one-half lengths at the wire over Obsolete and Manny Cruz, also trained by Lauer. Shyla and Constantino Roman rallied from the back of the pack to finish just a neck ahead of Crossed for third. Bibbidibobbidi Boo was a late scratch from the race.
Joyse Bannister of the Indiana Breed Development and Kevin Greely, director of racing provide the trophy for the Miss Indiana Stakes to the connections of Flurry, Marcelino Pedroza and Trainer Mike Lauer. (Photo by Linscott Photography)
Owned by Penny Lauer, the homebred Flurry returned $3.40, $2.60 and $2.20 across the board. The lanky filly now has two wins in three career starts and purse earnings in excess of $82,000 for the Lauers.
The win for Pedroza was the second of three on the card, putting him one win ahead of DeShawn Parker for leading rider heading into the final day of racing. Both Pedroza and Parker had riding triples on the day with Pedroza leading the way with 107 wins to Parker’s 106.