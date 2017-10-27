Flurry blows by competition in Miss Indiana Stakes

Flurry stepped up into the stakes ranks in a big way Thursday, Oct. 26, winning the 20th running of the event by three and one-half lengths in impressive fashion. The two-year-old grey daughter of Old Fashioned showed no signs of inexperience, stopping the timer in 1:44.68 seconds with Jockey Marcelino Pedroza aboard.

Pedroza must have had some indication of the talent of Flurry. He had ridden Bibbidibobbidi Boo to victory in her last start, the $100,000 City of Anderson. However, when it came time to choose which filly he’d like to ride for Trainer Mike Lauer in the $100,000-guaranteed Miss Indiana, he chose to ride Flurry.

Starting from post one in the 12-filly lineup, Flurry broke away from the gate well, but was not one of the early leaders as Crossed and Francisco Torres showed their authority early on, tracked closely by Just Plain Kate and Rodney Prescott. Pedroza began inching up halfway through the one mile and 70 yard route race and had the filly in contention around the turn. At the top of the stretch, Flurry busted out to a four length advantage and proved why she was the favorite of the field, rolling onto victory by three and one-half lengths at the wire over Obsolete and Manny Cruz, also trained by Lauer. Shyla and Constantino Roman rallied from the back of the pack to finish just a neck ahead of Crossed for third. Bibbidibobbidi Boo was a late scratch from the race.

Owned by Penny Lauer, the homebred Flurry returned $3.40, $2.60 and $2.20 across the board. The lanky filly now has two wins in three career starts and purse earnings in excess of $82,000 for the Lauers.