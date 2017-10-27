Genaro Garcia wins first career training title

Trainer Genaro Garcia has always had success in the state of Indiana. He ran his first horse as a trainer at Hoosier Park in 2006 and won his first stakes race there with Lil Mai Tai in 2007 in the $45,000 City of Anderson Stakes and returned the following year for his first six figure stakes win with Queen of Tee in the $100,000 City of Anderson Stakes. Now, Garcia can add another milestone as he takes home the 2017 Leading Thoroughbred Trainer Award at Indiana Grand.

A native of Guerrero, Mexico, Garcia cracked the top 10 in the trainer standings for the first time in 2015 at Indiana Grand. He returned last season to finish in third with 36 winners. This year, he earned the title with 53 wins in 264 starts heading into the final day of racing. The next closest contender was Kim Hammond with 39 wins. Horses from the Garcia Stable maintained an “in the money” average of 56 percent during the 120-day meet and pulled in more than $1.2 million in purse earnings.

“This is the first title in my career and I’m really excited and so happy,” said Garcia, who now calls Greenwood, Ind. home. “I want to thank God, my owners, my team at the barn and Indiana Grand. I never thought this could happen and I’m really excited.”

Garcia plans to race at Churchill Downs this fall and then head back to a warmer climate where he will spend his third straight year at Oaklawn Park, which begins in January. That season will lead into the 2018 start of Indiana Grand in April.