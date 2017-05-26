Grand Gesture Stable offers unique racehorse ownership opportunity

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino has implemented a new racehorse ownership opportunity for the general public this season. Grand Gesture Stable offers 50 shares at $300 per share to individuals seeking to learn more about racing and the intricate details of owning part of a Thoroughbred racehorse.

The horse selected for this unique ownership opportunity is A J Pacer, a three-year-old Indiana bred Thoroughbred filly that is trained by Anthony Granitz, who is the trainer of two-time Indiana Horse of the Year Lady Fog Horn. A J Pacer made three starts in 2016 at two, posting one win and one second before taking some time off to prepare for her three-year-old season.

“This filly (A J Pacer) is a perfect horse for Grand Gesture Stable,” said Granitz. “She has a great personality and attitude and she has been training very well. I’m happy to be part of this unique experience and can’t wait to meet all 50 owners of AJ as we kick off this new ownership venture.”

A J Pacer is expected to make her 2017 racing debut Saturday, June 17 in an allowance event restricted to Indiana bred fillies three-years old and older. The purse of the race will be $34,500.

“This type of fractional ownership program has been very successful at other tracks across the United States and I’m glad to see that we are implementing it here at Indiana Grand,” said Kevin Greely, director of racing. “We wanted to make sure that her first race was on a Saturday evening so it would be more convenient for all of the owners of Grand Gesture Stable to be able to come out and watch her race.”

AJ Pacer will be reunited with Jockey Richard Bracho, who rode her last fall to her maiden breaking win. Bracho, a native of Venezuela, is a six-time leading jockey in his native country, winning more than 2,000 races there before relocating to the United States.

To date, 40 of the 50 shares have been secured from individuals all across Indiana. The current owner base of Grand Gesture will make their first official visit to Granitz barn to meet A J Pacer Saturday, May 27.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this fractional ownership program to our racing fans this season,” said Jon Schuster, vice president and general manager of racing. “This program was very successful at our sister track, Hoosier Park, last year and we are so glad to provide such a unique way to get involved in racing through Grand Gesture Stable.”

A J Pacer also has very strong ties to the Indiana racing program. She was bred by Mari Hulman George, former chairperson of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The official silks for Grand Gesture Stable are black with a gold sash and gold and black blocks on the sleeves. The gold letters “GG” appear on the front and the back.

Grand Gesture Stable is comprised of 50 shares for a fee of $300 with no other money required during the ownership venture, which extends through the 2017 racing season at Indiana Grand. Individuals, who must be residents of Indiana and 21 years of age or older, will own one percent of A J Pacer through Saturday, Oct. 28 at which time the filly will be sold to disperse the partnership. After the purchase price and all expenses are paid, any remaining earnings from her races will be distributed evenly between all 50 owners.

For more information or to secure one of the 10 shares remaining for Grand Gesture Stable, contact Anthony Iannello at (317) 421-8987 or via email at Anthony.ianello@indy-grand.com. The remaining shares will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.