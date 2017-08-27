HH Kentucky Krome wins QHRAI SSA Derby

It took most of the 400-yard distance but HH Kentucky Krome proved to be the quickest at the end, earning the win in the 18th running of the $83,901 Quarter Horse Racing Association (QHRAI) Stallion Service Auction (SSA) Derby Saturday, Aug. 26 at Indiana Grand. Ridden by Oscar Macias, the three-year-old sorrel son of La Jollaroid won the race in a time of :20.098 seconds.

Starting from post nine in the 10-horse lineup, HH Kentucky Krome was not the first horse who captured the attention out of the starting gate. Trophy Wife B and Cesar Esqueda got the early nod in mid pack while race favorite Gridiron Girl B and Rodney Prescott pressed on right beside her. It wasn’t until the final strides that the big chestnut appeared he might be a threat at the finish as HH Kentucky Krome hit another gear late in the race.

Powering up on the outside, HH Kentucky Krome was able to pass all of his rivals to earn the victory by a neck over Gridiron Girl B for second. DNA Dales Prospect and Cody Smith maintained positioning, just a nose back in the tight photo for third.

Owned by breeders Larry Carter and John Myers, HH Kentucky Krome, the second favorite of the field, paid $7.40, $3.40, $2.60 across the board. The race was his fifth career trip to the winner’s circle in 14 career tries and marked his first career stakes win after several near misses in the finals. He is trained by Paul Martin of Muncie, Ind.

“The outside post was ultra important for this horse tonight,” said Martin, who serves as the president of QHRAI. “He has drawn inside post positions for all of the other finals and just had tough trips. We have been waiting for our luck to change and when he drew outside, it really helped.”

HH Kentucky Krome nearly doubled his career earnings with his win in the QHRAI SSA Derby. He now has in excess of $108,000.

“He ran a great race tonight,” added Martin. “These owners (Larry Carter and John Myers) have raised him and to my knowledge, this is their first baby that has made it to the track, so I’m very happy for them. And, he has a half-brother coming up next year that looks just like him. If he’s half as good as this one, we will be in great shape.”