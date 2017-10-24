Indiana Grand honors Trainer Gary Patrick for 2,000th career win

Indiana’s all-time leading trainer Gary Patrick recently hit a new milestone in his career, scoring his 2,000th win at JACK Thistledown Racino Saturday, Oct. 21 with Pure Justice. Indiana Grand Racing & Casino recognized Patrick and his wife, Cindy, during a special winner’s circle presentation at the track following the first race of the day Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Patrick, a native of Circleville, Ohio, is currently in his 50th year of training Thoroughbreds. Prior to his involvement in racing, he was a successful saddle bronc rider on the professional rodeo circuit and his recognizable purple and white silks include a saddle bronc rider on the back. His wife, Cindy, is a major part of the day to day operations of both the racing and breeding stock in their barn and even makes the stable’s silks, creating a brand new set for their trip to JACK Thistledown for stakes action Saturday, Oct. 21.

In addition to Pure Justice entered in the $75,000 Emerald Necklace Stakes in Race 8, Patrick took another horse along to race and secured his 2,000th career win with Sashenka with Edgar Paucar aboard in the afternoon’s sixth race. The four-year-old daughter of Warrior’s Reward led gate to wire in the one mile and 70-yard race, scoring the win by one length in a time of 1:47.12. Also owned by Patrick, Sashenka scored her second win of the year to forever be part of a special moment for Patrick.

“My wife (Cindy) and I are so happy,” said Patrick in a Thistledown press release following his win. “It’s been tough, and it’s been fun. I remember when we hit 1,000 and nobody said anything. The next thing I knew, we hit 1,200, and I told Cindy, ‘If we try really hard, and we have good luck and good horses, we might get to 2,000.’ And here we are.”

Patrick’s first milestone of 1,000 wins came and went before he realized it. He’s not even sure where he scored that milestone. But Indiana Grand had been ready and waiting to celebrate win 2,000 with Patrick and his family, making sure this milestone didn’t get by without being recognized.

The Patrick family’s day got just a little better after scoring their 2,000th win when Pure Justice and Paucar rallied home to a six and three-quarter length win in the $75,000 Emerald Necklace Stakes, giving Patrick his 2,001 career win and making him three for three at JACK Thistledown for the 2017 racing season.

The only thing missing for the Indiana Grand presentation was the Patrick’s daughter, Cheyanna, who recently entered her first year of law school at University of Kentucky. Cheyanna, who was in class during the presentation, sent a note to Rachel McLaughlin, racing broadcast production manager, stating she wanted everyone to know how hard her parents work and they do the work all by themselves.

The Patricks have owned a farm in nearby Pendleton, Ind. for nearly 10 years. They keep a lot of their breeding stock at that facility year round, including a stallion, Caiman, the sire of the Patrick’s standout two-year-old Mo Money, who won the $100,000 Crown Ambassador Stakes in mid September. When asked how many horses they currently have, Patrick replied, “I have no idea. There are too many to count.”

The Patrick Stable recently purchased five yearlings out of the local sale and will soon start heading to their winter base near Ocala, Fla. where they also own a farm and training center. Those yearlings will join the rest of their stable in preparation for the 2018 racing season at Indiana Grand.

Patrick is once again enjoying a successful meet at Indiana Grand. He is currently among the track’s top 10 trainers and is in contention for another leading owner title at the track. Horses from his barn have won 23 races this season, which is tied with Haran Thoroughbreds for the leading owner title heading into the final four days of racing in 2017.