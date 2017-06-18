A J Pacer finishes fifth in first start for Grand Gesture Stable

The excitement of watching A J Pacer Saturday, June 17 for her first start at Indiana Grand was at an all-time high. Many of the 50 shareholders of the three-year-old Indiana bred filly were in attendance for her first start, a $34,500 Allowance running five and one-half furlongs. After a slow start and trailing the field early, A J Pacer rallied home to a fifth place finish in the field of eight.

“She (A J Pacer) was wiggling inside the gate and she didn’t get out of the gate quick,” said Jockey Richard Bracho. “All the horses put on the front had a lot of early speed and she couldn’t make up any ground on them. She tried really hard and will be ready for her next start and will be better.”

A J Pacer, trained by Tony Granitz, had two starts last year at the age of two with one win and one second. The Keyed Entry filly made her last of three starts at Hawthorne Racecourse Nov. 2 and has been off since that time.

“She (A J Pacer) missed the break tonight and was a length behind at the start, and that’s a bummer,” said Granitz. “She did that in her first start last year too, that’s why we worked her out of the gate before her start tonight. The track is really fast tonight and playing toward the front runners. She closed with them though so we’ll get ready for her next race. We will see how she comes out of the race but I’m thinking maybe in three weeks.”

Accessorizing and Marcelino Pedroza won the race by six lengths over Oh So Thirsty and Alonzo Quinonez. Ourcinnamonansugar and Leandro Goncalves rounded out the top three. The time of the sprint was 1:03.68.