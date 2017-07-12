A J Pacer finishes third in second start for Grand Gesture Stable

After a slow start out of the gate and trailing the field early on, A J Pacer and Jockey Richard Bracho made a late move to finish third in the $34,500 Allowance race Wednesday, July 12. The race marked the second start for the fractional ownership program, Grand Gesture Stable, which formed last month.

Starting from post one, A J Pacer rallied around horses beginning in the turn of the six furlong race and was able to catch all but two horses in the race. Country Dreamin and Tommy Pompell used similar strategy with a late move to circle the pack and roll home for the win with Oh So Thirsty and Eddie Perez finishing second. A J Pacer rallied home third, beaten a total of five lengths. The time of the race was 1:11.64.

“The track is really fast today and I thought she raced really well,” said Bracho. “She was perfectly quiet in the gate and then she just tried to flip. But once she got going, she was perfect.”

Trained by Tony Granitz, A J Pacer made her first start of the year June 17, finishing fifth. The Keyed Entry filly now has five career starts with one win, one second and one third and earnings in excess of $31,000.

“She (A J Pacer) was standing perfectly in the gate until she got fractious,” said Granitz. “We can try blinkers on her to settle her down a little. But I liked the way she ran today and she showed us a good finish. It gives us something to be encouraged about.”

Granitz said he will take a look at the condition book to find a similar race for her coming up in the next few weeks at Indiana Grand.

A J Pacer was selected for the program by Granitz and Director of Racing Kevin Greely earlier this spring. The three-year-old Indiana bred filly has been perfect for the program and enjoys her weekly visits from the owners, who bring her peppermints and carrots on a regular basis.

Grand Gesture Stable was formed this spring and attracted a maximum amount of 50 owners. The owners are all residents of the state of Indiana and also are 21 and over. Several of the owners of the program are avid horse racing fans, but some are new to the racing game and are enjoying the learning process as they proceed through the program.