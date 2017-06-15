A J Pacer to make first start for Grand Gesture Stable

The highly anticipated first start for Grand Gesture Stable has arrived. A J Pacer, the three-year-old Indiana bred filly that is owned by Grand Gesture Stable will make her 2017 racing debut in the sixth race Saturday, June 17. The Keyed Entry filly will begin from post two with jockey Richard Bracho aboard and has been selected as the second choice on the morning line at odds of 5-2.

Grand Gesture Stable is a fractional ownership program that began this spring at Indiana Grand. The stable was designed to allow fans the experience of owning a Thoroughbred racehorse for a minimal amount of money. Officials at Indiana Grand selected A J Pacer trained by Anthony Granitz earlier in the spring as the horse to serve as the stable’s representative on the track. A total of 50 shares were sold at $300 per share. Ownership in Grand Gesture Stable began when racing kicked off its 15th season April 18. The final two shares were secured Wednesday, June 14 just in time for the first race.

Owners in Grand Gesture Stable have been coming out on Saturday mornings since the end of May for visits to the Anthony Granitz Stable at Indiana Grand to see A J Pacer. The partnership owners, who will have one percent interest in the horse throughout the 120-day racing season at Indiana Grand, have enjoyed getting to know the horse and the people that are responsible for her care. Granitz has spent a lot of time with the owners explaining training tactics, daily care, and other essential aspects of preparing a Thoroughbred for racing. The owners of Grand Gesture Stable have been very active in seizing every opportunity they can to be part of the process.

A J Pacer made her racing debut last fall as a two-year-old at Indiana Grand for her previous connections, finishing second in her first start and returning for a win in late October. She had one additional start at Hawthorne Racecourse in Chicago in November before enjoying the winter months off to regroup and prepare for her three-year-old season.

Kevin Greely, director of racing, was asked to find an Indiana bred racehorse that would fit the bill for the newly designed Grand Gesture Stable, and Granitz suggested A J Pacer, who has the perfect temperament to greet multiple owners and take multiple pictures at any given time. She appears to enjoy the visits but when she’s on the track, she gets into racehorse mode.

Grand Gesture Stable owners will have a pre-race meeting Saturday, June 17 to go over financial information involved with owning a racehorse. Greely and Granitz will be joined by Jon Schuster, vice president and general manager of racing, as well as Anthony Iannello, who is serving as the liaison for the Stable. They will provide the group with information about the horse and about racing, answering any questions the group has before they disperse and prepare for A J Pacer’s first start of 2017.

Estimated post time for A J Pacer’s race is 8:25 p.m. She will carry the new silks for the Stable, which are black with a gold sash, gold blocks on the sleeves and the logo “GG” on both the front and back.