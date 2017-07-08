A J Pacer to make second start for Grand Gesture Stable

A J Pacer, the horse owned by the new fractional ownership program Grand Gesture Stable, will make her second start for the stable Wednesday, July 12 at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. The three-year-old Indiana bred daughter of Keyed Entry will begin from post one in the seventh race of the day with an estimated post time of 4:53 p.m.

Bred by Mari George Racing LLC of Terre Haute, Ind., A J Pacer made her first start for Grand Gesture Stable Saturday, June 17, finishing fifth. It was her first start in more than seven months. She will be reunited with Jockey Richard Bracho for her journey Wednesday in the $34,500 Allowance race running six furlongs. She has been selected as the third choice on the morning line in the field of eight at odds of 6-1.

Grand Gesture Stable was formed this spring and attracted a maximum amount of 50 owners. The owners are all residents of the state of Indiana and also are 21 and over. Several of the owners of the program are avid horse racing fans, but some are new to the racing game and are enjoying the learning process as they proceed through the program. The group takes a weekly tour to Granitz barn each Saturday morning where they interact with A J Pacer as well as those who care for her on a daily basis.

The race for A J Pacer will be at the end of a big day at Indiana Grand as the track will host the annual Indiana Derby Draw Luncheon in the clubhouse prior to the start of racing. Post positions for the three-year-olds entered into the 23rd running of the Grade III $500,000 Indiana Derby, Indiana’s richest race, will be officially drawn during the program. Anthony Calhoun, sports director at Channel 8 WISH TV, will serve as the emcee for the event while Dan Dakich of ESPN Radio’s 1070 The Fan will be broadcasting his show live from the Clubhouse beginning at noon.

Activities continue leading up to the Indiana Derby, which is slated for Saturday, July 15. The Thursday afternoon racing program, which begins at 2:05 p.m. will be dedicated to those who serve and protect with named races spotlighting several military organizations and individuals who lost their lives while serving overseas. “A Knight in Arms” will begin in the Clubhouse at the end of the racing program and will include a silent auction to benefit Wish for Our Heroes, Wreaths of America, Helping Hands for Freedom, K-9 for Veteran Warriors, and Cheers to the Warriors, which represents Warrior Vodka. Toy Factory will also perform during the event dedicated to such a worthwhile cause.

The Friday afternoon racing program will lead into “A Royal Feast Fest” featuring live entertainment, food and the “Kings of the Court” contest, pitting Indiana Grand Jockeys Katie Clawson and DeShawn Parker against Indiana Pacers Lance Stephenson and Joe Young in a friendly “hoops” contest. The evening will conclude with a performance by The Devonshires on the main stage beginning at 7:45 p.m.

The Indiana Derby will be the highlight of the Saturday, July 15 racing program that begins at 6:05 p.m. The Derby will be joined by five other stakes races on the program, including the Grade III $200,000 Indiana Oaks, boosting purses to more than $1.1 million for the night. The Oaks and Derby will be broadcast live on WISH TV Channel 8 hosted by Calhoun and Indiana Grand’s on-air racing personality Rachel McLaughlin. Post time for the Oaks is 9:11 p.m. while the Derby is slated for a 9:46 p.m. post time.

Parking and general admission to all events is free. For more information on the 2017 Derby Week festivities, log onto www.indianagrand.com.