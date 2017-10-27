Jersey Justice adds another stakes win in Indiana Futurity

Jersey Justice and DeShawn Parker made a dominant move in the final turn and powered to the lead, never looking back in the 18th running of the $100,000-guaranteed Indiana Futurity at Indiana Grand Thursday, Oct. 26. The time of the one mile, 70 yard race was 1:41.41, just missing the stakes record set last year by Reverend John and Rodney Prescott in a time of 1:41.33.

Starting from post six in the 11-horse lineup, Jersey Justice appeared to be a seasoned pro out of the gate. The lightly raced son of Jersey Town got right in behind race leader Sky Writer and Eddie Perez and tracked their progress until the final turn was approaching. Parker began to call on Jersey Justice and he moved up to challenge Sky Writer midway through the turn.

When the duo hit the top of the stretch, it was evident that Jersey Justice had a lot of horse left for the stretch drive. He began to make it more difficult on the rest of the field to try and catch him as he lengthened his stride, eventually crossing under the wire by two and one-half lengths for the win, his third in only four career starts. Jova and Declan Cannon maintained ground for second while Sky Writer fended off the rest of the pack for an easy third.

Owned by Maggi Moss, Jersey Justice was the favorite of the field after winning his last start in the $100,000 Hillsdale Stakes at Indiana Grand, paying $6.40, $3.20, $3.20 across the board. Tom Amoss trains the $10,000 Keeneland Yearling Sale purchase bred by Justice Farm and Greg Justice.

“He (Jersey Justice) was a little more relaxed today,” said Parker. “I was a little worried he might not relax but today he was perfect. Tom (Amoss) told me he was putting it in my hands. I didn’t want to be in a speed dual and I was able to sit just off the pace. It worked out perfect for us today.”

Jersey Justice now has more than $140,000 in career earnings. It was the second time Parker was aboard the Indiana bred two-year-old and the duo are now two for two.

“He (Jersey Justice) is a young horse but he’s mature for his age and you would never know he is a two-year-old,” said Shane Jolivette, longtime assistant trainer for Amoss who oversees the string at Indiana Grand. “He takes it all in stride. He’s very smart and acts like he’s been around forever and he’s even a better runner, and that’s the main thing.”

The Indiana Futurity, which began in 1999 at Hoosier Park, is the final stakes race of the season at Indiana Grand. The race began as a six furlong event but was moved to one mile in 2012. When the state went to one breed at one track in 2013 in the state, the Indiana Futurity moved to Indiana Grand and has been contested at one mile and 70 yards since 2014.