Jess Kool Lady quickest in Indiana Grand QHRAI Derby trials

Jess Kool Lady and Giovani Vasquez-Gomez turned in the quickest time of two trials on the Saturday, June 24 racing program at Indiana Grand. The duo covered the 400-yard dash in a time of :19.551 seconds, winning by open lengths.

Starting from post three in the 10-horse field, there was close quarters on the inside, but Jess Kool Lady was so quick out of the gate, she was able to shoot out in front of any bumping and grab an impressive early lead. The three-year-old Apollitical Jess filly was unstoppable, at one point leading the way by nearly five lengths ahead of the pack before coasting under the wire for the victory by three and three-quarter lengths. American Hustler and Jose Ruiz rallied up for second followed by Inundated and Juan Galvan for third.

The win in the Indiana Grand QHRAI Derby trials marked the fifth win in seven career starts for Jess Kool Lady. She is owned by Enrique Ibarra and trained by Victor Olivo, who is in his second year as a trainer after retiring as a jockey after the 2015 season.

In the earlier trial of the night, it was another dominating performance for Tommy The Train, who shipped in from Remington Park for the Indiana Grand QHRAI Derby trials. The three-year-old son of Freightrain B motored down the track with authority for the win in a time of :19.838 seconds, winning by the margin of one and one-half lengths with James Flores aboard. First to Fall and Cesar Esqueda finished second just a nose ahead of Favorite Sissy and Alonso Rivera.

Trained by Larry Sharp, Tommy the Train is how five for nine lifetime. He rolled into Indiana Grand last season, winning both his trial and the final of the $139,440 Governor’s Stake last fall. The gelding is now three for three lifetime over Indiana Grand’s racetrack for owner Brant and Jon Barley and Brad Sharp.

The full list of qualifiers for the $50,000 Indiana Grand QHRAI Derby Final, with jockey and time, include: Jess Kool Lady (Giovani Vazquez-Gomez, :19.551); Tommy The Train (James Flores, :19.838); First to Fall (Cesar Esqueda, :20.093); American Hustler (Jose Ruiz, :20.183); Favorite Sissy (Alonso Rivera, :20.366); Eyema Texas Cowboy (Berkley Packer, :20.371); Inundated (Juan Galvan, :20.378); Trophy Wife B (Oscar Macias, :20.403); Ballistic Jess (Leonel Bolanos, :20.413); and Send Corona (Harold Collins, :20.415).

The Indiana Grand QHRAI Derby will be part of the second of six all-Quarter Horse racing nights in 2017 Saturday, July 8. The program will include an appearance by Denis Blake of the Q Racing Aces program as well as free $2 racing wagers and t-shirts courtesy of the Quarter Horse Racing Association of Indiana (QHRAI). Other stakes on the card include the $40,000 Bradford Stakes and trials for the Heartland Futurity and Blue River Derby.