Jess Kool Lady sets new track record

A driving rainstorm didn’t deter Jess Kool Lady from displaying her best stride at Indiana Grand Friday, April 28. The three-year-old daughter of Apollitical Jess completed the 350 yard distance in a time of :17.384 seconds to establish the new mark.

Jess Kool Lady and jockey Giovani Vasquez-Gomez began from post two in the impressive field of 10 starters that included several stakes winners. The duo made their presence known early in the race and rallied home on the inside to win by one-half length over My Royal Wagon and Harold Collins. WH Kenny G and Rodney Prescott rounded out the trifecta.

Owned by Enrique Ibarra, Jess Kool Lady earned her third career win in four starts for trainer Victor Olivo. Olivo, who retired from riding in 2015, converted over to training last season and has already seen success from his small stable. Jess Kool Lady had two wins in three outings at Indiana Grand as a two year old last fall. Olivo then traveled to Oklahoma for the Oklahoma Derby trials at Remington Park in early March, turning in the fastest trial time before finishing fourth in the Grade III $250,000 final two weeks later.

Purchased for $5,000 at the Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma, Jess Kool Lady now possesses almost $60,000 in career earnings for Ibarra. The partnership between Olivo and Ibarra is fairly new, but the friendship dates back more than a decade.

“I actually bought a horse off Enrique (Ibarra) about 10 years ago,” said Olivo. “I also rode for him, too and we had a good friendship. When he found out I was training, he sent me two horses. He thought the other one was a better horse, but I told him this one (Jess Kool Lady) could run so he kept her and sold the other one.”

Jess Kool Lady joined Olivo’s barn, which has now grown to 20 head, last August. Her first start, she was an impressive second before returning for a win before the end of the season.

“She (Jess Kool Lady) doesn’t like the whip much,” said Olivo. “Giovani (Vazquez-Gomez) did a good job with her in her last race. He didn’t do anything aggressive with her. She runs much better without pressure from the rider.”

The previous track record for 350 yards was established first in 2010 by Debs RQD and Manuel Gutierrez for Trainer Rolando Almanza in a time of :17.390. Swooners Only Eye and Harold Collins equaled that time in 2015 to share the record.

Quarter Horse racing is included in almost every racing program at Indiana Grand at the end of the card. Six Saturday nights have been dedicated to the sprinters, with all Quarter Horse action slated for June 3, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. A total of 19 stakes will be held during the season with Quarter Horse stakes purses in excess of $1.5 million.