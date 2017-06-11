Katie Clawson advances to next stage of apprenticeship

By Nancy Holthus, on-air paddock analyst

Jockey Katie Clawson might not have ridden the most horses at the current Indiana Grand meet, but she’s made the most trips to the winners circle. On Tuesday, June 6, the current leading rider and apprentice piloted home There’syourtrouble for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. That victory not only gave her 40 career wins as a jockey, but also graduated her to the next stage of her apprenticeship. She will now receive a five pound weight allowance instead of the seven she has ridden with since November 20, 2016 when earning her fifth win.

When asked if Clawson put any extra pressure on herself to achieve her 40th win, she responded, “That had been my goal for the week prior, was to get my 40th and unfortunately it didn’t happen. It was a good way to start off this week. I put a little more pressure on myself but it gives me more confidence knowing someone like that (Asmussen) trusts me with their horse. It was great to get the 40th win with Steve Asmussen and then 41 right after for Joe Sharp.”

Multiple wins on a card have become the norm for Clawson. When looking at the day’s races, she becomes a handicapper herself predicting her odds of a potential win, or two, or three. Clawson scored yet another riding double Saturday, June 10. She continues to move further into the lead in the jockey standings at Indiana Grand.

“Based on the past performances, I can get a good idea of who might have a good shot,” said Clawson. “Then my plan of action is how I can get a winner every day, two wins that day and so on.”

With any major milestone in life, a celebration is warranted. Clawson had an assist from Clerk of Scales Steve Cahill and devoured her guilty pleasure that she had craved and waited for in the form of 40 long wins – ICE CREAM! Graeter’s Chocolate Chocolate Chip was a long awaited and a well earned reward.

According to the rules of the Indiana Horse Racing Commission: 71 IAC 5.5-4.2 Sec 2 (e) An apprentice jockey will ride with a five pound weight allowance for one year from the date of the jockey’s fifth win or until the apprentice has ridden 40 winners, whichever comes first.

In Clawson’s case, the 40 wins is complete, therefore, she will continue to ride with the five pound weight allowance until November 20, 2017. She has lightly pondered into the future beyond her apprenticeship and will see what life presents. One thing that is certain in her future is that she will be walking down the aisle on April 16, 2018 in Lexington, Ky. and marrying Nolan Ramsey. Congratulations to the future Mrs. Katie Ramsey.