KY Derby Viewing Party at Indiana Grand

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Ind. is set to host a Kentucky Derby weekend celebration, including a live simulcast of Churchill Downs’ 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, and the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 as well as Mega Bet drawings, a $5,000 Run for the Money drawing, free live music by The Kentucky Headhunters, a derby attire contest, drink specials, and more.

Advanced wagering on the Kentucky Oaks, a $1 Million Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies, will begin on Thursday, May 4. The Kentucky Oaks Day race card begins at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5 with Indiana Grand’s race course doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The Oaks is set for Race 11, going off at approximately 6:12 p.m.

Advanced wagering on the Kentucky Derby, a $2 Million Grade I stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbreds and the first leg of the Triple Crown, will begin Thursday, May 4. The Kentucky Derby Day race card begins at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, with Indiana Grand’s race course doors opening at 9 a.m. The Derby is set for Race 12, going off at approximately 6:46 p.m.

On Saturday, May 6, Indiana Grand will hold three $1,000 Mega Bet drawings. Guests can enter between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Following the entry period, three guests will be drawn to place a $1,000 Win Bet on the Kentucky Derby race, offering an opportunity to win a significant amount of money.

Adding to the excitement on Saturday is the Run for the Money giveaway for all Club Centaur members. At 8 p.m., five winners will be drawn to win $1,000 in free slot play. Guests who dress in derby attire will also have a chance to win cash prizes in a hat, bow tie and shoe contest. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second, and $100 for third in each category.

Guests at Indiana Grand can also enjoy a variety of traditional Kentucky Derby weekend favorites, including the Kentucky Oaks Lily and Kentucky Derby Mint Julep signature drinks in collector glasses – available at most outlets.

Additionally, a free concert by The Kentucky Headhunters will be held at Center Bar on the casino floor at 9 p.m.

“The Kentucky Derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports, and we plan to provide a complete day of entertainment here at Indiana Grand as we celebrate one of the greatest races in the world,” said Jonathan Schuster, Indiana Grand’s vice president and general manager of racing. “We invite everyone to join us for the fun and excitement. If you’ve never experienced horse racing, this is a great day to do it!”

All-day and evening dining packages are available in The Clubhouse and in the Pavilion Tent. Guests wishing to reserve special racing and dining packages may call (317) 421-0000 or email GroupSales@indy-grand.com.

To help kick off the activities for Kentucky Derby Day, the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) will host Grand Mornings at the Track providing a free continental breakfast and a tour of the jockeys’ quarters with special guest speakers from the racing industry. The event is set from 9 to 11 a.m.

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino offers a full simulcast race schedule daily, and live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing now through Saturday, October 28. Racing is conducted Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2:05 p.m., and Saturdays at 6:05 p.m. Thursday racing is held July 6 through August 24 at 2:05 p.m. The Grade III, $500,000 Indiana Derby, featuring more than $1 million in stakes races on Saturday, July 15, highlights the season.