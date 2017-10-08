La Vencedora impressive in Governors Stake trials

Quarter Horse Trainer Larry Sharp made his trip to Indiana worthwhile Saturday, Oct. 7, picking up the top three spots for qualifiers advancing to the ninth running of the $100,000 Governor’s Stake slated for Saturday, Oct. 21. Sharp saddled La Vencedora and Jockey James Flores to a neck win over his other entrant, Cappy, ridden by Shanley Jackson, and then BS Special, also ridden by Flores, in the other trial for a very solid one-two-three punch heading into the final.

La Vencedora and Cappy were the first two out of the gate, starting side by side and battling for the lead throughout the 350 yard dash. It took the majority of the stretch for La Vencedora to overtake her stablemate, inching forward late to win by a neck over Cappy in a time of :17.837 seconds. The top two were open lengths in front of the rest of the field that was headed up by Racanteur and Rolando Pina for third.

La Vencedora came into the race with only one defeat in four outings. The freshman filly by Ivory James is now four for five and on a four-race win streak for owner Jon and Brant Barley. La Vencedora is inching closer to $400,000 in career earnings for her connections.

In the first Governor’s Stake trial, BS Special and Flores rounded out a sweep of the top three spots, winning their trial in a time of :17.955 seconds. The two-year-old daughter of Freighttrain B was a threat from the start, leading the way to the wire by a one and one-half length victory over All American Eash and Cesar Gomez. WRs Quick Secret and Cody Smith rounded out the top three.

BS Special is owned by Duane Murphy and increased her already impressive start line to four wins in six career starts.

The entire field for the $100,000 Governor’s Stake, with jockey and time, includes: La Vencedora (James Flores, :17.837); Cappy (Shanley Jackson, :17.874); BS Special (James Flores, :17.955); Racanteur (Rolando Pina, :18.166); SR Shambles (Luis Guerrero, :18.182); All American Ease (Cesar Gomez, :18.222); WRs Quick Secret (Cody Smith, :18.268); Scream Baby Scream (L.D. Martinez, :18.270); Shonuff MVP (Giovani Vazquez-Gomez, :18.286); You Were Right (Berkley Packer, :18.303). Besides three trained by Larry Sharp, Trainer Randy Smith will saddle two for the final (WRs Quick Secret and You Were Right).

Sharp and Flores connected for three wins on the nine-race card at Indiana Grand. They also took home one of the trials for the $100,000 QHRAI Derby later in the card. Flores, who is based in Oklahoma, has made the trip up to Indiana Grand for several stakes races in 2017 and maintains a very high win percentage, scoring eight wins in 22 starts with a 36 percent win percentage. Sharp is now five for seven at Indiana Grand in 2017.

The Governor’s Stake will be one of five stakes races on the program Saturday, Oct. 21, which is the final all-Quarter Horse racing night of 2017 at Indiana Grand. Martha Claussen, Wrangler Racing Ace will be in attendance to assist with handicapping and fans will enjoy $2 race wagers along with long-sleeved t-shirt giveaways courtesy of the Quarter Horse Racing Association of Indiana (QHRAI). First post is 6:05 p.m.