McLaughlin, Gaskin part of Brent Musburger’s VSiN Broadcast in Las Vegas

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino’s racing broadcast production manager, Rachel McLaughlin, and Hoosier Park Racing & Casino’s race commentator and race marketing manager, Emily Gaskin, were invited to join Vegas Stats & Information Network’s (VSiN) lead on-air talent and managing editor, Brent Musburger, and various other VSiN broadcasters on Sirius XM as a part of a special Kentucky Derby celebration, live from South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa’s race book in Las Vegas this weekend.

McLaughlin and Gaskin will join VSiN’s Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard on Friday, May 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET for a “Follow the Money” segment focusing on the Kentucky Derby.

The ladies will then join Musburger and Ron Flatter on their VSiN segment “My Guys in The Desert” on Friday, May 5 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET to discuss the upcoming Kentucky Derby as well as updates on horse racing in Indiana. Following the broadcast, both McLaughlin and Gaskin will join host Ralph Siraco and special guests Patrick McQuiggan and Donald Harris for a race book seminar and webcast at 9 p.m. ET in the South Point race book, which will be streamed on www.southpointracebook.com.

On Saturday, May 6, McLaughlin and Gaskin will air on VSiN’s “The Rap” with Patrick Meagher at 7:30 p.m. ET following the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby for a race re-cap. In addition to the broadcast on Saturday, both McLaughlin and Gaskin will be making a special appearance at South Point’s Kentucky Derby party in the race book.

“We are thrilled to have Rachel and Emily as our special guests for our Kentucky Derby celebration,” said Mary Jungers, race book manager for South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa. “It’s a busy, fun filled, exciting, crazy weekend every year. Please watch our Kentucky Derby seminar webcast on www.southpointracebook.com – Emily and Rachel will be a part of it!”

All VSiN broadcasts can be tuned in to by visiting Sirius channel 215, XM channel 204, and on the Sirius XM app on channel 961. Live broadcasts and replays are also available for streaming on www.vsin.com.

“It’s an honor for us to travel to Las Vegas on the biggest horse racing weekend of the year and be a part of the VSiN broadcast with Brent Musburger on Kentucky Derby weekend,” said McLaughlin. “Brent’s an award-winning sports broadcaster and Emily and I are thrilled to be a part of his show.”

Musburger is one of the most prominent personalities in the history of sports television and has covered countless major sporting events on major networks like CBS, ABC and ESPN. He has broadcasted the NFL, NCAA Final Four, the NBA, the Masters, U.S. Open tennis, boxing, horse racing, college football, college basketball, NASCAR, soccer, and Major League Baseball.

Musburger is a member of the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame and the Montana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, and he received the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting in 2016.

“It’s truly an honor to spend Kentucky Derby weekend in Las Vegas at South Point’s race book and broadcast live with Brent Musburger on VSiN,” said Gaskin. “Tune in on Sirius, Sirius XM or on the Sirius App and catch our commentary on the Kentucky Derby and what’s going on in Indiana horse racing.”