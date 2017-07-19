Mind Reader wins $100,000 Snack Stakes

Mind Reader and DeShawn Parker were persistent in finding racing room and their persistency paid off, rallying home to the victory in the ninth running of the $100,000 Snack Stakes. The duo covered the one-mile turf course distance in a time of 1:36.80.

Starting from post 10 in the bulky field of 11 Indiana bred three-year-olds, Mind Reader rallied out of the starting gate with the pack, settling in nicely among the second tier horses as Gifted Justice and Declan Cannon shot to the lead on the inside with Evader and Marcelino Pedroza three wide as Shezaguy and Juan De La Cruz held his ground between horses. The trio of horses continued their pursuit of the race down the backstretch as horses continued to stay close from the top to bottom in the field. Around the turn, the late closers began kicking in and Parker let Mind Reader out a notch just to keep positioning.

At the top of the stretch, race favorite Retrospection and Robby Albarado had the best momentum going on the far outside, but Mind Reader had one more gear left, shooting to the lead and never looking back, taking home the top prize by two lengths. Retrospection finished second, just a neck ahead of Express Lane and Tommy Pompell for third.

Mind Reader paid $9.80. $4.40 and $3.00 across the board. The three-year-old son of Gemologist was making his second start in Indiana with one previous start over the dirt course in the $100,000 Hoosier Breeders Sophomore Stakes where he just missed the win by the margin of a head with Parker aboard.

“Last time, we got the lead too soon and just came up short, so I wanted to make sure we waited this time before I asked him (Mind Reader) for more,” said Parker. “I had plenty of horse the entire race. I just wanted to make the lead as late as I could. I looked over and I could see Robby (Albarado) coming on the outside (with Retrospection) so I asked him to go at that point and he responded.”

Mind Reader is now two for seven lifetime. The $195,000 yearling purchase from the Keeneland yearling sales did not race for Mike Sisk’s M and M Racing as a two year old. He made his debut in January at Santa Anita where he broke his maiden in May and was then shipped to Indiana, joining the Randy Matthews barn for the Indiana stakes season.

“We didn’t have any idea how he’d run on the turf, but they all deserve a try on the grass, that’s where they were born,” said Matthews in a post race interview with Peter Lurie, on-air racing analyst. “We thought everybody would be forwardly placed in this race so I told DeShawn to just take his time.”

Matthews noted that the next stop for Mind Reader will be the next Indiana bred three-year-old stakes race coming up at Indiana Grand, which is the $100,000 Governor’s Stakes for three-year-olds running one mile and 70 yards over the dirt course Wednesday, Aug. 9.