Mo Money adds to bankroll in $100,000 Crown Ambassador Stakes

It was an afternoon of upsets and leading the way was a freshman colt from the Gary Patrick Stable. Mo Money, ridden by 2017 Leading Jockey DeShawn Parker, rallied through traffic in the stretch to win only his second career race in the 19th running of the Crown Ambassador Stakes Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Indiana Grand.

Starting from post five, Mo Money didn’t have many options as the gate sprung open and was perfectly content to follow along in the 12 horse field from the back of the pack, being on the receiving end of a lot of mud thrown up in front of him during the six-furlong race. However, Parker kept the two-year-old son of Caiman engaged in his race and brought him up into contention between horses around the final turn as Stone Sober and Tommy Pompell continued to lead the way.

Coming out of the turn into the stretch, Parker found an opening and slid Mo Money to the outside for some clearance and away he went. Mo Money picked up steam and rolled past his opponents, winning by three and one half lengths at the finish in a time of 1:11.72. Classy Score and Marcelino Pedroza also closed in well at the finish for second, just a neck in front of Santisteban and Rolando Aragon, who closed in well for third.

“Nothing bothers this horse,” said the mud covered Parker after the race. “I really couldn’t see much when we were on the inside and I was out of goggles, so when I saw an opening, he moved out and shook loose. Once he was clear he really took off. He sort of shocked me how he found another gear. He’s a tall, good looking horse and has a bright future.”

Overlooked at the betting windows, Mo Money paid $15.40, $6.80, and $5.20 across the board for his efforts in the Crown Ambassador Stakes. He now has two wins in four career starts for owner-breeder-trainer Gary Patrick.

“I raced both his mother and his father,” said Patrick. “In fact, Walter Abner gave his father (Caiman) to me. We have him at our farm in Pendleton and that’s where he stays year round. I don’t breed any outside mares, only our own mares to him. We only bred two mares to him and this is one of his foals. This horse is quiet and laid back. He’s nice to train and we hope to have a lot of fun with him.”

Patrick and his wife, Cindy, also own a farm in Florida and will head to their southern location at the conclusion of the Indiana Grand meet at the end of October. Mo Money will be one of the horses accompanying the Patricks to warmer weather. Although the colt grew up on the farm in Pendleton, last fall, he made his first trip to Florida where he was broke and began the process of working on his racing career. Mo Money has already proven that his name fits him with earnings now in excess of $91,000.