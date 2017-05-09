NHC Qualifier set at Indiana Grand

For the second straight year, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino will host a qualifier Saturday, Aug. 19 for the 18th annual National Horseplayers Championship (NHC). The top three players from the qualifier will advance to the NHC final slated for Feb. 9 – 11, 2018 at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.

Registration for the NHC qualifier at Indiana Grand will begin Wednesday, June 21. The format will follow the same schedule as last season with races from Saratoga, Del Mar and Indiana Grand utilized for the contest. The entry fee is $175 and includes Daily Racing Forms, Indiana Grand live racing program, buffet, light beverages and a t-shirt.

Players will begin with a mythical bankroll of $48 for the qualifier. They will be required to place a $2 win and $2 place wager on 12 races for the contest. Of the races offered, five will be mandatory from Indiana Grand. Players will be limited to two entries and the contest will be capped at 125 entries total.

Doors will open for the NHC qualifier at Indiana Grand at 2 p.m. to allow time for players to get ready for the contest. The contest races will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and run through 9:30 p.m. at which time the top three finishers will be identified. In addition to airfare and hotel to the final, the top three will win trophies.

Last year’s winner, Gary Russell of Gahanna, Ohio, advanced to the final day of competition in the rich $2.77 million final, finishing in the top 10 percent of the contest. The contest included more than 500 individuals from across the nation with more than 650 entries as some players qualified more than once. Also, joining Russell for the NHC final from Indiana Grand’s qualifier was Jim Bohnhoff of Versailles, Ky. and Robert Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio. Indiana Grand’s track announcer Bill Downes also qualified for the final last year through a separate on-line contest.

For more information on the NHC qualifier at Indiana Grand, go to the website at www.indianagrand.com.