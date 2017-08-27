Omar Fannin Jr. wins Real Horseplayers of Indiana Grand Contest

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino added a new contest for racing fans this season, offering the “Real Horseplayers of Indiana Grand” during the eight Thursday racing programs from July 6 through Aug. 24. Omar Fannin Jr. of Greenwood, Ind. was the winner of the top prize of $500 during a special presentation Saturday, Aug. 26 at Indiana Grand.

Players were tasked with selecting winners in five of eight races each Thursday to earn points. Also, players could choose any race for a straight trifecta ticket to get bonus points. As players reached certain thresholds, they earned added prizes such as $2 race wagers and t-shirts. Players also received participation points each week, giving them added incentives to play in all eight legs of the contest.

The top five players were awarded prizes for their efforts in the Real Horseplayers of Indiana Grand contest. Fannin Jr. completing the eight-week contest with a total of 56 points to earn the top prize and take home the trophy.

There was a tie for second as Dave Stroud of Indianapolis and Diana Chaney of Shelbyville each completed the contest with 55 points to split second and third place prize money, taking home $187.50 each. There was also a tie for fourth place between Gary Showalter and Nancy Bowman, who each took home $62.50 in the contest.

“I liked this contest,” said Fannin Jr., who is a regular at Indiana Grand. “I play in all of them. It’s always a lot of fun and gives us something extra to work on during the races.”

Fannin Jr. has won several contests over the past five years at Indiana Grand. His family has been involved in horse racing for several decades, serving as a trainer himself until the late 1990s. Now, “Junior,” as he’s known around the track, prefers to watch and wager on the horses and enjoys the view from the grandstand.

A total of 34 racing fans played in the contest, which was completed with the final Thursday racing program of the summer Aug. 24.

The presentation was made during Corntastic, a night featuring all types of added promotions during racing. The evening included a corn eating contest, strolling scarecrows, straw hat giveway, petting zoo, Piglynn the Piano Playing Pig and live entertainment by Joe Hess and The Wandering Cowboys.