Perfical in line to carry on success

Owner Carolyn Bruce of Lawrenceburg, Ind. has experienced a lot of success in Quarter Horse racing in recent years. First, it was former Horse of the Year in Indiana Stinkin Rich, then last year, CB Come Fly With Me captured freshman filly honors with numerous wins. Now the youngest foal to hit the track from 2016 Broodmare of the Year Miss Scarlet looks to carry on the tradition.

Starting from post seven, Perfical, rallied out of the gate and had control of the $16,000 two-year-old maiden race from the start, scooting home to a three-quarter length easy win under jockey Juan Pulido. Got Sand in My Shoes and Cesar Esqueda finished second over Sixes Loaded to Fly and Harold Collins for third in the 250-yard dash over a muddy track. Owned by Bruce and trained by Joe Davis, Perfical was making only her second career start for her connections. The time of the dash was :13.751 seconds.

“We had her out at Remington this winter and she got a bad gluteal pouch infection,” said Davis. “By the time we had her cleared up, it was time for the (Oklahoma) Futurity trials but she really wasn’t back 100 percent. She ran a good race out there, though, so it gave us a sign she had some talent.”

Davis, who is the trainer of CB Come Fly With Me, sees some similarities in Perfical and his standout filly from last year. Although they don’t share the same coloring, they both have some willingness and talent on the track.

“This one (Perfical) was the easiest to break of the bunch,” said Davis. “She’s really smart. I’ve had her a little longer too. I’ve had her since the end of October, so that helped.”

Bruce was in attendance to watch Perfical win her first career race. She noted that the name is a little unique, and that a second name has caught on at the barn due to her flaxen main and tail along with her flashy chestnut coloring.

“We had a hard time finding a name for her,” said Bruce. “The name comes from my husband (Mickey). When I ask him how things are, he always answers me ‘Perfical.’ So I told him I was going to name her that. But in the barn, she’s known as ‘Barbie’ so during the race, I was shouting ‘Come on Barbie.’”

Davis, who had four entrants spread out over a pair of two-year-old maiden races on the day, has a lot to look forward to in 2017. In the final Quarter Horse race of the night, Stone Cold Leader accepted the challenge and broke his maiden as well, cruising to victory by a neck over Chick on the Beach (Esqueda). A Royal Bay and Harold Collins rounded out the top three in a time of :13.425 seconds.

It was the first start back for 2016 Leading Jockey Rolando Pina, so the win with Stone Cold Leader was extra special for Davis to have his jockey back aboard.

“We bought this colt out of the Indiana sale last fall,” said Davis. “The owner, Patrick Richardson, who is from South Carolina, actually had another one picked out but we got this one instead. He’s still a little green but he’s going to be a nice colt.”

The Indiana sired Stone Cold Leader was also making his second career start. His maiden voyage was at Remington Park in March where he finished a good closing second. He will have several opportunities to shine in stakes action for the 2017 season at Indiana Grand.

Pina and Davis ventured to Remington Park this past winter to race. Pina was injured in a starting gate mishap in early March that sidelined him with a pair of breaks just above his ankle. However, keeping him off the track was not an option and as soon as he got the okay from the doctor, he was back in action.

“I’ve been galloping for about a week,” said Pina. “It’s still a little sore, but I couldn’t wait to get back riding and it sure feels better now (after winning his first start back.) Plus, I think the adrenaline makes me forget and it’s not there anymore.”

Pina tied for 2016 Leading Jockey honors last season with Berkley Packer. Both jockeys scored 28 wins apiece to tie the record with Harold Collins (2013) for most wins recorded by a Quarter Horse jockey in a single season. It was the first career title for Pina.

Indiana Grand will host six all-Quarter Horse nights in 2017 with the first one slated for Saturday, June 3. Other all-Quarter Horse racing events include July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.