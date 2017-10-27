Randy Smith earns third straight leading Quarter Horse training title

Trainer Randy Smith had another banner year of racing at Indiana Grand. The Broughton, Ill. native completed the season with 32 wins to score his third consecutive title at the Shelbyville, Ind. racetrack.

Smith, who missed the first two months of action and still retained the title, also took over as the track’s all-time leading Quarter Horse trainer. Smith now has 175 wins since taking out his trainer license in 2009. His best year to date was recorded in 2015 when he won 46 races at Indiana Grand and accumulated more than $1.1 million in purse earnings, both records at the track. Smith also became the first and only Quarter Horse trainer to eclipse the $1 million mark in purse earnings for one season, a feat he repeated in 2016.

Last season, Smith added his name to one more record in the books at Indiana Grand. He saddled seven winners during an August 2016 program to establish the record for most wins in one night by a Quarter Horse trainer. Smith always reverts to his standard saying, “good owners, good horses, good help.”

“It’s been another good year,” said Smith. “We appreciate all the help and their work. If it wasn’t for good help, we couldn’t be successful.”

Smith said that plans after the meet are still undecided, but they may head West. Wherever he goes, his owners have already purchased some yearlings so he will keep busy breaking babies for the 2018 season at Indiana Grand.

Smith and his wife, Debbie, built a beautiful training center just minutes from Indiana Grand in 2015. The 60-stall barn also includes a quarter mile indoor jog track along with an Equicizer under roof and multiple paddocks.