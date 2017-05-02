Retired racehorse Lucky Newton featured at “First Friday”

The popular monthly event “First Friday” in downtown Shelbyville will kick off Friday, May 5 with a “Get in Gear” theme that includes Indiana Grand. The western portion of the circle in downtown Shelbyville will be reserved for all types of activities associated with Indiana Grand racing, including a visit by Lucky Newton, a retired racehorse.

Lucky Newton, owned and bred by Antonio and Katie Duran’s Rancho Monarca, LLC, was retired last year at the age of four. The Zavata gelding ran 21 times at Indiana Grand, winning two races and was stakes placed. Overall, Lucky Newton accumulated purse earnings in excess of $91,000.

Lucky Newton will be on display in the circle from 6-8 p.m. Joining “Lucky” for the event will be several special guests, including Gracie Lyons, 2016 Miss Indiana Derby and Otto Thorwarth, the jockey that portrayed Ron Turcotte in the Disney movie “Secretariat.” Thorwarth will be available for autographs and photos from 7-8 p.m. Thorwarth will also give a riding demonstration on an “Equicizer,” a tool used by jockeys to stay in shape and to also fine tune their riding skills. The “Equicizer” includes a moveable neck and head of a horse to give the jockey the full effect of riding on top of a racehorse.

Several of Indiana Grand’s jockeys will join Thorwarth from 7-8 p.m. to assist with photos and autographs. Sally Schlegel, a freelance equine artist, will also provide a live painting session where she will create an equine painting on canvas as the event takes place.

The Indiana Grand area will also include several activities for kids as well as a table with information and giveaways associated with the 2017 racing season. Garry Lauziere, Indiana Grand’s bugler, will also provide live entertainment from 6-8 p.m.

In the eastern portion of the circle, the “Get in Gear” event will offer a car, truck and motorcycle show. Other activities planned for the evening include booths from area organizations, food, and downtown vendors will keep late hours for shopping opportunities. The event will be held 5:30 until 8:30 p.m.

Representatives of the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) will also be on hand during “First Friday” to provide information about Thoroughbred racing. They will also provide flyers for “Grand Mornings at the Track,” a free breakfast held the first Saturday of each month that gives guests a look behind the scenes of racing at Indiana Grand. The first session is set for Saturday, May 5, which is Kentucky Derby Day. A free continental breakfast will be offered in the grandstand in the Family Pavilion area followed by a tour of the jockeys quarters and guest speakers including Clerk of Scales Steve Cahill and Jockey Rolando Aragon. Nancy Holthus, on-air racing personality for Indiana Grand, will be the host of the event that includes a free program and a $2 race wager to guests of the breakfast that are 18 or over.