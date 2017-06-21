Retrospection wins Hoosier Breeders Sophomore Stakes

Retrospection and Robby Albarado proved to be the toughest pair in the ninth running of the $100,000 Hoosier Breeders Sophomore Stakes Wednesday, June 21. The duo found room at the top of the stretch and got through en route to their first career stakes win.

Starting from post one in the 10 horse field, Albarado had Retrospection in contention early and was covered up by horses for a majority of the race, sitting in mid pack as Evader and Marcelino Pedroza led the way through early fractions of the one and one-sixteenth mile race. As the field approached the final turn, the field became even more bunched up leaving several horses on the inside searching for room, including Retrospection.

At the top of the stretch, Retrospection found just enough space to get through his opponents and find a clear lane to run. Mind Reader and DeShawn Parker also found a place to accelerate and joined Retrospection for the stretch drive. In the end, Retrospection had the advantage on the inside to defeat Mind Reader by the margin of a head. Dox Folly and Malcolm Franklin rallied from the back of the pack to slide in for third.

Retrospection, owned by Beth Burkett and bred by Randy Burkett, returned $10.40, $5.80 and $4.40 across the board. The time of the race was 1:43.90.

“He (Retrospection) held me pretty good, he’s a big horse,” said Albarado, who was joined by his son, Liam, in the winner’s circle for the interview with Peter Lurie. “But he was able to find a seam and pushed through. It was a little tight and I able to adjust him a little at one point. I think he has a little more depth to him.”

Retrospection was making his fifth career start for the Burketts. The Daaher gelding, trained by Mike Maker, more than doubled his career earnings and now sits just under the $100,000 mark. The win marked his second trip to the winner’s circle in his career that started late in 2016 at Indiana Grand.

“He (Retrospection) has always been an honest horse and he gives us a hard try every time,” said Burkett. “I thought as long as he has a hole, he would be committed to be right in the hunt. Mike (Maker) and his assistant, John (Lynde) have done a great job with him. We’ll just enjoy this moment and talk about his next race later.”