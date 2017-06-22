My Royal Wagon sets new Quarter Horse track record

My Royal Wagon and Indiana Grand’s all-time winning jockey Harold Collins stopped the timer in record setting time Tuesday, June 20. The duo covered the 400-yard allowance dash in a time of :19.357 seconds, establishing a new track record at Indiana Grand.

Starting from the center of the nine-horse field, My Royal Wagon broke quickly and was in contention for the lead from the start. The four-year-old PYC Paint Your Wagon horse increased his speed with every stride, fending off TJ Jess A Leader and Jesse Levario at the finish line by the margin of a head to win the race. Jess A Dollar and Jose Davila rallied up for third.

Owned by Brian Gunder and trained by Jeff Yoder, My Royal Wagon was the second favorite of the field behind TF Jess A Leader, paying $7.60, $3.40, $2.80 across the board to his backers. The Oklahoma bred now has two wins in three starts for 2017 and five wins lifetime with purse earnings in excess of $170,000.

It was the third time for Collins to be aboard My Royal Wagon, who finished third in the $1 million Rainbow Stakes at Ruidoso Downs at the age of two. My Royal Wagon was making his first start under the conditioning of Jeff Yoder in the record setting race.

Indiana Grand is preparing for the second of six all-Quarter Horse racing nights Saturday, July 8. The evening will feature an appearance by Denis Blake, longtime Wrangler Q-Racing Ace based out of Texas. Blake will provide in-depth racing analysis during the night and will also provide a free Quarter Horse tip sheet available to racing fans throughout the evening. He will also assist with the Quarter Horse Racing Association of Indiana (QHRAI) booth that will provide $2 wagering vouchers to the first 100 fans as well as other giveaways during the evening, including QHRAI T-Shirts.

Two Quarter Horse stakes will be included on the program, featuring the ninth running of the $40,000 Bradford Stakes and the seventh running of the $50,000 Indiana Grand QHRAI Derby. The program will also include trials for the Heartland Futurity and the Blue River Derby, which are slated with finals on Saturday, July 29.