Second annual family-friendly Corntastic this weekend

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino will host the second annual Corntastic event on Saturday, August 26 on the race course apron. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and will feature family-friendly activities including live racing, corn-themed contests, strolling entertainment, a petting zoo, giveaways, corn-inspired food and beverage, and live music. Admission into the event is free.

The first 250 guests to visit the Corntastic event starting at 6:00 p.m. will receive a free straw hat. Joe Hess and The Wandering Cowboys, a trio out of McCordsville, Ind., will perform traditional country music throughout the evening.

Money raised from cotton candy and cookie sales at the event will go to benefit the Morristown High School Chorale Department, and snow cone sales will benefit the Shelbyville High School post prom committee.

The evening’s racing schedule includes the 39th running of the $100,000 QHRAI Stallion Service Auction Futurity for two-year-old Quarter Horses and the 34th running of the $50,000 QHRAI Stallion Service Auction Derby for three-year-old Quarter Horses.

Additionally, Indiana Grand will crown the winner of the Real Horseplayers of Indiana promotion, and announce the winner of the 007 Jock’s Agent contest. Both promotions were held over the course of July and August.

“Corntastic is a great event for the entire family, and we’re happy to bring it back for the second year at Indiana Grand,” said Elena Lisle, Indiana Grand’s marketing director. “Bring your family, friends and neighbors and join us for a night of incredible racing, exciting activities, summer-themed food and beverage specials, country music, and all the corn your heart desires.”