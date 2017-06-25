Shes Da One on Fire sizzles in Indiana Grand Classic

Shes Da One on Fire and Jose Davila got to the lead from the gate and never looked back, taking top honors in the 15th running of the $40,000 Indiana Grand Classic at Indiana Grand Friday, June 23. The duo stopped the timer in :19.981 seconds.

Shes Da One on Fire found constant pressure from A Tacky Chick and Alonso Rivera, but did not relinquish her lead, winning the race by one-half length over A Tacky Chick. HR Chatter Wagon and Rolando Pina also stayed close to finish a neck back in third.

Owned by Jesus Daniel Padilla and trained by Sacramento Chavez, Shes Da One on Fire was making her first start of 2017. The five-year-old daughter of Walk Thru Fire now has four career wins and more than $64,000 in career earnings.

It was the second straight win in the Indiana Grand Classic for Chavez, who conditioned Mavara Vegas in the 2016 edition of the race. Based in Chicago, Chavez has earned three wins in 10 starts thus far in 2017 at Indiana Grand and has only missed the top three in three of those starts.

The race, formerly known as the Indiana Downs Classic, was implemented during the inaugural season of Quarter Horse racing at Indiana Grand in 2003. It joins the Blue River Derby and Jaguar Rocket as the three stakes races that began during the inaugural season.