SR Shambles cruises in Heartland Futurity

After turning in the fastest trial time, SR Shambles and Jockey David Pinon proved once again they were the pair to beat in the ninth running of the $108,800 Heartland Futurity at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino Saturday, July 29. The duo rallied home to a one-half length win during a night dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF).

Starting from the inside post one in the nine-horse final, SR Shambles broke alertly and had a clear path from the start. The two-year-old Oklahoma-bred son of Desirio got the first call from the gate and maintained that position all the way to the wire. Dicey Dream and Juan Pulido ran strong from start to finish in the center of the track but had to settle for second while El Candyman and Jose Ruiz made a slight push at the end to finish a neck back in third. The time of the race was :15.467 seconds.

“He (SR Shambles) stood in the gate perfect and left like a rocket,” said Pinon. “I didn’t ask him to do much. I just hung on for the ride tonight.”

The heavy favorite, SR Shambles returned $3.40, $2.80, $2.10 across the board. He now has four wins in eight outings for owner Cynthia Allen and trainer Jeannette Hoover and boosted his career earnings to more than $77,000 with the win.

“We are just going to enjoy this win right now,” said Don Higbee, part of the Hoover team. “This is a big win for our team.”

Pinon came in for the night to ride in both Quarter Horse stakes races on the program. He is currently riding at Canterbury Park. Pinon is no stranger to success in Indiana. He shipped in last fall to fill in for Jockey James Flores aboard Tommy The Train, winning both the trial and the final of the $139,000 Governor’s Stakes.

Pinon was part of the jockey colony that took part in several events throughout the night for the annual “Racing Across America” event for PDJF. Jockeys participated in a dunk tank, foot race from the starting gate and the annual Tug of War. The jockeys remained undefeated in the Tug of War, taking on the track maintenance crew pound for pound to win for the third year in a row during PDJF Night at Indiana Grand.