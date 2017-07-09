SR Shambles impressive in Heartland Futurity Trials

Three trials including 24 horses vied for a spot among the top 10 Saturday, July 8 to advance into the final of the $50,000 Heartland Futurity. SR Shambles and James Flores took the spotlight as easy winners of their trial, posting a time of :15.443 to lead the list of finalists. The trial was part of a special all-Quarter Horse racing night at Indiana Grand, which is one of six nights during the 2017 racing season dedicated to the sprinters.

Starting from post eight in the third trial of the night, SR Shambles was out of the gate quickly and in command of the field. The freshman son of Desirio rallied out in front of his opponents and as the 300-yard dash continued, his dominance was even more apparent, coasting under the wire a one and one-half length winner. All American Ease and Juan Galvan edged out Miss Kips Prospect and Oscar Macias in the photo for place.

Owned by Cynthia Allen and trained by Jeannette Hoover, SR Shambles paid $3.00, $2.60, $2.10 across the board as the heavy race favorite. He will no doubt head to the final as the one to beat for the title of the $50,000 Heartland Futurity.

In other Heartland trial action, the duo of Trainer Joe Davis and Jockey Rolando Pina swept the other two trials with wins from Mighty B Grateful and Might and Right, the second and third fastest horses of the trials. Mighty B Grateful used a late rally to capture his win in a time of :15.568 while Mighty and Right stopped the timer in :15.592 seconds. Both horses are owned by Davis, who is currently leading the standings as the top Quarter Horse trainer of the meet at Indiana Grand.

The top 10 advancing to the Heartland Futurity Final, with jockey and time, includes: SR Shambles (James Flores, :15.443); Mighty B Grateful (Rolando Pina, :15.568); Might and Right (Rolando Pina, :15.592); El Candyman (Jose Ruiz, :15.668); All American Ease (Juan Galvan, :15.697); Miss Kips Prospect (Oscar Macias, :15.704); Dicey Dream (Berkley Packer, :15.711); You Were Right (Berkley Packer, :15.843); Thundering Moonflash (Juan Galvan, :15.867); and Smokin Lil Secret (James Flores, :15.899). Jeannette Hoover, Joe Davis and Randy Smith will all saddle two horses in the final, which is slated for Saturday, July 29.

The remaining all-Quarter Horse racing dates for 2017 include Saturday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Sept. 16, Saturday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 21.