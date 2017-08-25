Stinkin Rich extends win streak in Woodard Memorial Classic

Stinkin Rich and Jockey Rolando Pina extended their win streak to five and retained the title in the ninth running of the $88,700 Bob Woodard Memorial Classic Friday, Aug. 25 at Indiana Grand. The duo covered the 400-yard dash in a time of :19.781 seconds.

Stinkin Rich was easily detected out of the starting gate in the center of the pack from post five in the 10-horse lineup. The shiny grey gelding had a clean break and was a factor from the start. A few strides into the race, he claimed the top spot and never looked back. Beach Cartel and Berkley Packer, who started from post three, had to dip down to the inside to find a clear running path and looked like they might threaten at the end while WH Design By Dash and Oscar Macias were rallying hard on the outside. But it was smooth sailing for Stinkin Rich who earned the win by the margin of one-half length over WH Design By Dash on the outside. Also closing in well to finish third was WH Kenny G and Harold Collins to round out the trifecta.

“I had some confidence in this horse coming into the race,” said Pina. “He felt real good in the trials and came back real strong. He stood in the gates well today too. I looked around in the gate and he broke out real fine, so I didn’t ask too much of him early. I wanted to save him for the distance. He’s a competition horse so when he sees the other horses he kicks it in on his own.”

Owned and bred by Carolyn Bruce of Lawrenceburg, Ind. and trained by Matt Frazier, Stinkin Rich was the heavy favorite of the field, paying $4.60, $3.80, $2.80 across the board. The son of One Famous Eagle has now scored nine career wins, five of which are stakes victories, and has accumulated purse earnings in excess of $391,000, making him the second richest Indiana bred Quarter Horse of all time behind Pistolpacking Pepsi, who has earned more than $450,000 and was also part of the Woodard Memorial Classic field.

“I have several horses that are home bred and this one is from the same mare as CB Come Fly With Me,” said Bruce in a post race interview with Peter Lurie, nationally known on-air racing analyst. “I raise them from birth and they are all fairly gentle. I knew early this horse was going to be special. He had the looks and the confirmation from the start. He broke his maiden in his first start. He’s five now but I won’t retire him until he tells me he’s ready to retire. He’ll retire to our farm.”

Stinkin Rich didn’t quite equal his time in the 2016 edition of the Woodard Memorial Classic, where he established a new stakes record of :19.528 seconds. Pina was also aboard for that victory. Stinkin Rich is undefeated since joining forces with Pina, who was the co-leading Quarter Horse jockey last season at Indiana Grand. Pina is currently leading the standings once again this season with 18 wins.

The Woodard Memorial Classic is a great lead-in to two Quarter Horse stakes final slated for Saturday, Aug. 26. The 18th running of the $176,578 QHRAI Stallion Service Auction Futurity and the 18th running of the $83,901 QHRAI Stallion Service Auction Derby will highlight the end of the racing program Saturday as races nine and ten, respectively. There are also three all-Quarter Horse racing nights left in 2017 with the next night dedicated to the sprinters set for Saturday, Sept. 16. Other nights include Saturday, Oct. 7 leading into Saturday, Oct. 21, which is Quarter Horse Stakes Night featuring five stakes and purses in excess of $625,000.