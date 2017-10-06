Stinkin Rich repeats in Hoosier Park Classic

For the second straight year, Stinkin Rich was unstoppable, winning the 21st running of the $83,600 Hoosier Park Classic at Indiana Grand. With regular rider Rolando Pina aboard, the flashy grey gelding rallied to the lead and never looked back, winning the race by one length and securing his sixth straight victory for owner-breeder Carolyn Bruce of Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Stinkin Rich and Pina, Indiana Grand’s current 2017 leading Quarter Horse jockey, began from post six in the nine horse field and had no issues leaving the gate. Once the son of One Famous Eagle got his feet firmly planted, he was in running mode and got a nose in front early on. The talented pack of older Indiana bred Quarter Horses stayed together but Stinkin Rich began to inch away from them to be the clear cut winner of the 400-yard dash in a time of :19.844 seconds. WH Kenny G and Harold Collins won the tight photo for second over Beach Cartel and Berkley Packer. Beach Bum Eddie and Luis Guerrero were also involved in the photo for second, finishing a neck back in fourth place.

“He is a wonderful horse to ride,” said Pina. “He broke out with the others and I only touched him one time. He likes to be on the lead and he’s really powerful. Once he gets his eye on the other horses, he takes off.”

Stinkin Rich, the favorite of the field, paid $3.80, $2.60, and $2.10 across the board. He increased his career earnings to more than $433,000. The five-year-old gelding is second in earnings on the list of all time Indiana bred Quarter Horse performers behind Pistolpacking Pepsi, who has more than $450,000 in career earnings.

Stinkin Rich is now 10 for 16 during his career. The repeat win in the Hoosier Park Classic is his six career stakes win. His last defeat was in the Bradford Stakes in July 2016. He is in the capable hands of trainer Matt Frazier, who has overseen his conditioning for the past three years.

“He’s just a dream horse,” said Frazier. “He is classy and keeps getting better. He was a little more excited about today’s race than he normally is, but it didn’t affect him. He ran a great race.”

Bruce and her husband, Mickey, have a small breeding operation in southeastern Indiana. Their broodmare, Miss Scarlet, was the 2016 Broodmare of the Year in Indiana and has produced three exceptional runners back to back. In addition to Stinkin Rich, they have campaigned CB Come Fly With Me, last year’s two-year-old of the year, and Perfical, a two-year-old filly this season that has two wins to her credit.

“I just love this horse,” said Bruce of Stinkin Rich. “I couldn’t be more proud of this horse. He has such a big heart and every time he races, he gives it all he’s got. And, like Rolando (Pina) and Matt (Frazier) said, he likes to be out front, which I like too.”

In addition to the trophy from the Indiana Quarter Horse Breed Development, a specialty blanket was presented to the winning connections of Stinkin Rich from the Centaur Equine Specialty Hospital, which opened earlier in the year just minutes from Indiana Grand. Led by senior surgeon Dr. Timm Gudehus, the facility offers the latest in equine care and diagnosis equipment, including a 4DDI imaging machine, which is only one of four in the world currently available for horses. Dr. Alec Davern, staff veterinarian, was on hand to make the blanket presentation to the Bruces.