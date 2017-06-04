Stone Cold Leader quickest in Mobley Futurity Trials

Stone Cold Leader and Rolando Pina earned the honor of turning in the fastest time for the Gordon Mobley Futurity Trials Saturday, June 3 at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. The duo covered the 300-yard dash in a time of 15.506 seconds as they head toward the $150,000 final slated for Saturday, June 17.

Starting from post five in the second of four trials on the all-Quarter Horse racing card at Indiana Grand, Stone Cold Leader proved to be too much for his opponents to handle, gaining the lead midway through the race and coasting under the wire by one and three-quarter lengths over Beach Mercedes and Rodney Prescott, the second fastest duo of the trials. The Ebony Hare and Giovani Vasquez-Gomez rounded out the top three.

Owned by Patrick Richardson, Stone Cold Leader was the heavy favorite of the field, returning $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10. The Indiana sired two-year-old son of Brookstone Bay is now two for three in his brief career. He is trained by Joe Davis.

The second fastest trial of the evening was awarded to Kitty Sixup and Ronald Hisby. After finding their best footing early on, Kitty Sixup came rolling into contention late in the race to grab the win on the outside by one and one-quarter lengths over DNA Dalesblackbueaty and Prescott. Precious Stone and Benjamin Martinez rallied closely for third.

Kitty Sixup, trained by Erin Thompson, was making his second career start off an impressive second place finish in his racing debut in early May. The grey son of Sixes Liaison is owned by Deane Lehman and Thompson.

A total of 33 two-year-olds vied for a starting position in the Mobley Futurity Final. The top 10 advancing, with jockey and time, include: Stone Cold Leader (Rolando Pina, :15.506); Beach Mercedes (Rodney Prescott, :15.794); Kitty Sixup (Ronald Hisby, :15.876); Got Sand in my Shoes (Cesar Esqueda, :15.885); Sixes Loaded to Fly (Prescott, :15.910); Jazz Shall Be First (Manuel Gutierrez, :16.051); The Ebony Hare (Giovani Vazquez-Gomez, :16.054); DNA Dalesblackbueaty (Prescott, :16.070); Precious Stone (Benjamin Martinez, :16.122) and Chick On The Beach (Cesar Esqueda, :16.179). Trainer Tony Cunningham will saddle three horses in the final (Got Sand in my Shoes, The Ebony Hare and Chick on the Beach) while Trainer Terry Phillips will saddle two (Beach Mercedes and DNA Dalesblackbueaty.

Five all-Quarter Horse racing nights remain for the 2017 racing season. All Saturday night racing programs, the remaining dates are July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.