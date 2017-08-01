Tinys First Pepsi finds second career for Brown Stable

Most trainers are faced with a decision about a horse’s future at some point in their career. That day arrived for Trainer Ron Brown earlier this summer. Tinys First Pepsi has been part of the Brown Stable since his two-year-old season. The now seven-year-old Quarter Horse still had the desire to race, but after earning nearly $300,000 during his career, the former Indiana bred champion had limited options on the racetrack.

Tinys First Pepsi made what would become his final start as a racehorse in September 2016, finishing sixth. Although he was only beaten one-half length for the win, Brown knew it was time to consider retirement.

“He (Tinys First Pepsi) had just got to where he was a step slow,” said Brown. “We turned him out for almost a year and although he’s not going to race, he still has the mindset to work. I’m tickled to death to find another career for him.”

Tinys First Pepsi was put into training as the stable’s “pony horse” and has excelled at his new position with the barn. Brown has even turned down offers already from other trainers looking for a dependable “pony horse” but Brown isn’t looking to move him out of his sight.

“I bought him (Tinys First Pepsi) and Pistolpacking Pepsi as yearlings from the same guy,” said Brown. “In fact, ‘Tiny’ was my first Quarter Horse. He’s such a kind horse and loved being a racehorse. He just needed a job. Not all retired racehorses can find a job like this but from day one he took to it.”

“Tiny” is now the go-to horse for all of Brown’s Thoroughbred and Quarter Horses stabled at Indiana Grand. He even serves as the pony for Pistolpacking Pepsi, another Indiana champion in the Quarter Horse ranks for Brown. Between the two of them, the “Pepsi” boys have garnered Brown and his partner, Robert Ray, nearly $750,000 in purse earnings since 2012.

“Tiny” accounted for nearly $300,000 of that tally, winning seven races during his career, including three stakes races. He started 33 times, all of which were recorded in the state of Indiana. His biggest win was in the $117,400 Sterlie Bertram Memorial in 2013 as a three-year-old. His success led into Pistolpacking Pepsi coming on the scene in 2013, winning the Miss Roxie Little Futurity, a stakes that “Tiny” had won the previous season. With their success as two Indiana bred champions, “Tiny” and “Pistol” have been featured on the Brown’s Christmas card the past few years. It’s safe to say that both “Pepsi” boys have earned a home for the duration of their life with the Browns.

“If he (Tinys First Pepsi) had not worked out as a pony, he would have been a pasture ornament at our place,” said Brown, who has a 10 acre farm near Connersville, Ind. “They will both have a home for life.”

Brown and his wife, Shirley, are very involved in the day to day operations of their barn and are enjoying a “second career” of their own. The Browns owned and operated a very successful trucking business in Connersville before retiring and moving into the racing industry full time at the turn of the century. They started out with just a few Thoroughbreds and later added Quarter Horses to their daily routine. Since that time, Brown has implemented a new rule in the barn.

“We are all Pepsi drinkers in our barn,” smiled Brown. “No other soda brands are allowed.”